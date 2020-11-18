This 'Home Alone' Superfan Decorated His Home With Self-Made Sculptures Of Kevin McCallister And The Wet Bandits

This month marks the 30th anniversary of "Home Alone," and to commemorate the occasion, Kevin Urrutia-O'Reilly built an extremely elaborate Christmas display with sculptures of Kevin McCallister and the Wet Bandits, Harry and Marv. Urrutia-O'Reilly constructed the art installation completely by hand, and his hard work paid off, as a photo of the display hit the front page of Reddit.

Courtesy of Kevin Urrutia-O'Reilly

"I digitally sculpted the faces and printed them out of resin. I then made the heads with a combo of construction foam, wood filler and Bondo attached to Styrofoam," Urrutia-O'Reilly explained to his fellow Redditors. "I painted them using an airbrush. The hair are wigs and the facial hair is worsted wool.

"For the bodies, my wife and I used PVC pipe, pool noodles, cushion foam and rebar, plus some Goodwill clothing finds," he added.

Courtesy of Kevin Urrutia-O'Reilly

He also printed out a cut-out of Michael Jordan to display in the window and spelled out "Merry Christmas, Ya Filthy Animal" with Christmas lights on the exterior of the house.

Courtesy of Kevin Urrutia-O'Reilly

And to recreate the "Angels With Filthy Souls" scene, he combined an old Fisher Price windup toy, which he had painted, with an iPad mini playing the fake movie on repeat.

Courtesy of Kevin Urrutia-O'Reilly

Courtesy of Kevin Urrutia-O'Reilly

To see more of how Urrutia-O'Reilly created the display, check out his Instagram.