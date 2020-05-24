OVER AND OVER AGAIN

With over two-months of isolation, here're the shows that top each states' binge list:

"Friends," is a clear winner, with 11 states currently binging on the New York City based show.

Eleven states, all in blue, have more than one show that their residents are binging continuously.

Among the most recent shows, Netflix's "Tiger King," "The Midnight Gospel," and "#BlackAF," make the popular cut.

See the full list of states and shows at CableTv.com