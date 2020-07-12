Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
The legend of the Confederate leader's heroism and decency is based in the fiction of a person who never existed.
Unless this is some kind of secret workout we're unaware of.
It's hard to imagine a place in these coronavirus times that's more high risk than a casino, but these pros are willing to put it all on the line for a hot streak.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Disney re-opened their Florida resort on Saturday. Their re-opening video eerily fits the "A24-horror-story" vibe quite well.
The dusty pink layer atop the Presena Glacier is more sinister than it looks. The otherworldly look could end up speeding up the melt of snow and glaciers in the fragile mountain region.
We absolutely loved the N64 and Gamecube installments in the "Paper Mario" series, and this legitimately seems like that old magic might finally be back! Pre-order now, and have it ready to go when it launches later this week.
In Davlekan, Russia, a man forgot to pull the handbrake before getting out of his car.
The Smiths would like to be excluded from August Alsina's conversation.
The suspension occurred after Wojnarowski made the remark in reply to a press-release blast from Hawley, who said the NBA was "kowtowing to Beijing" and "refusing to support US military and law enforcement."
Jerry and Marge Selbee discovered the secret to hacking the lottery by using math. Here's how they did it.
It's finally here. A swing of the pendulum. A reemergence of fun in visual design.
One seemingly unremarkable spot in Mantua Township is a Lowe's hardware store on Woodbury Glassboro Road. But it hides something extraordinary.
When you're out in the wilderness, the elements can be tough. The Go Incognito Outdoor Cap gives you complete protection from sun, rain, dust, wind and anything else nature can throw at you.
Dr. Italo Brown debunks commons myths about our health and explains how true they actually are.
From bear hair snagged on fencing and left behind, researchers can discern a bear's species, sex, stress level, food preferences and — central to this study — whether it's a carrier of the coat-lightening Spirit bear gene.
Despite Florida seeing major spikes in coronavirus cases, Walt Disney World reopened its gates today. This is what it was like to walk through the park this morning.
The mixed success of automated contact tracing experiments around the world spells trouble for US efforts to rein in COVID-19.
Aging, death and the lies of 1980s bubblegum music.
Researchers on the Windows to the Deep 2019 expedition off the coast of South Carolina were observing a shark feeding frenzy over a swordfish carcass when something extremely unexpected happened.
If you're craving some favorites, or looking to try something new, this variety pack of candy from Japan is very appealing.
The critics of progressive identity politics have got it all wrong: They're the illiberal ones.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
While out on a boat in Lake Windermere in British Columbia, Brett Bacon saved a baby bald eagle that was struggling to stay afloat on the water.
A month ago, Corpus Christi had hardly any cases of coronavirus and business was booming. Now it is struggling to contain one of the state's fastest growing outbreaks. What happened?
Shaggy's label dismissed "Hot Shot" as a throw-away album with "no hits." Then some DJ from Hawaii downloaded it on Napster.
Public records and interviews show Mark and Patricia McCloskey are almost always in conflict with somebody, often concerning property.
Get a much deeper understanding of the geographical realities of the second World War with this collection of over 100 intricate maps.
Inspired by John Steinbeck's Tortilla Flat, an Aussie attempts to eat only beans for 40 days.
The porn company claims to have filed a cease and desist against Khalifa, in response to her comments about her experience with the company.
For Americans eager to resume international travel, here are the countries that currently allow U.S. citizens to enter, though there may be restrictions.
Contrary to popular belief, piranhas are generally tame but it's still important to know how to deal with them if you have to share the water with them.
The top writer for Fox News host Tucker Carlson has for years been using a pseudonym to post bigoted remarks on an online forum that is a hotbed for racist, sexist, and other offensive content, CNN Business learned this week.
The US president stokes division as the virus rages, while the prime minister of Canada — where the outbreak appears to be stabilizing — has fostered a shared sense of duty.
What if you could actually make a time machine of your life? Lucas Rizzotto recorded every day of his past year in first-person view.
It might be the next best thing to a coronavirus vaccine.
He's the last reporter in Pottstown, Pa., where the once-proud newspaper – now owned by a hedge fund – is operating on fumes and his idealism. What's at stake? Only an informed electorate, government accountability, and a sense of community.
If you've got an emergency in Prague, you can always rely on the city's surprisingly sophisticated street light system.
An Arizona teacher is dead after contracting COVID-19. Three teachers tested positive after teaching in the same classroom.
Just ask the parents and young memers who adopted the Brendan Fraser flick as a quarantine classic.
A handy instructional video on getting the most out of steak from cooking it on the pan.
The attempt failed, but so-called "network investigative techniques" are not limited to the FBI, according to newly unsealed court records.
How many Black friends do you have? Is it "between four and five"? If so, then you have something in common with several guests on Ziwe's Instagram Live show.
Get a tour inside this black off-the-grid cabin in Mokau River, New Zealand.
Nobuaki Nagashima has Werner syndrome, which causes his body to age at super speed. This condition is teaching us more about what controls our genes, and could eventually help us find a way to slow aging — or stop it altogether.
Amazon is selling this 13.3-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD for just $1,149.99 today.
Nicolas Cage is a fascinating case study that continues to intrigue audiences with his off-the-wall performances. But can you say he's a good actor?
Stone was sentenced to three years and four months in prison after being found guilty on seven felony charges brought by Special Counsel Robert Mueller amid the Russian collusion investigation.
Have you ever woken up on the couch in the middle of the night to find yourself staring at a black-and-white movie from the 1930s flickering on the TV? If so, your slumber may have been gently stirred by the film's melancholy soundtrack.
Welcome to Disney parks. Enter at your own risk.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.