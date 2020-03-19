The Banff Film Festival Tour Was Canceled By Coronavirus, But Here Are Some Of The Best Shorts (For Free)

Due to the coronavirus pandemic, The Banff Centre announced last week that they were suspending the rest of the planned screenings of their 2019-20 Mountain Film Festival World Tour. The Banff Centre Mountain Film Festival features some of the most inspiring outdoor films at their events and while they're on hiatus, we thought you'd appreciate seeing a few of the films that have been audience favorites.

Here is the introduction they feature at every screening:

And here are the shorts that are worth watching:

Danny Daycare

Danny Macaskill takes babysitting to the extreme in this satirical short film.

Electric Greg

Greg Hill, a "mountain endurance athlete," attempts to climb 100 peaks without burning any fossil fuels.

Defiance

Three of the world's top freeride snowboarders tackle some of the most challenging trails in British Columbia.

Par For The Course

Mirna Valerio, dubbed "The Mirnavator," an accomplished trail runner, competes in her greatest challenge yet: California's Broken Arrow Sky Race.

The Motivator

Filmmaker Aaron Hitchins features the woman who inspired his passion for the outdoors: his dear mom.



[Read more about the Banff Mountain Film Festival]