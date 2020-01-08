The Funniest Tweets About Meghan And Harry Stepping Away From The Royal Family
On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be "stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family" and splitting their time between the US and UK, news that is simultaneously shocking (who would want to give up being a royal?) and not at all surprising (Meghan and Harry's relationship with the British press has not been great and there are rumors about a rift between Harry and William).
But with all the bad stuff that's happening in the world, it's hard to get too worked about this, so let's laugh about it instead with some good jokes and memes:
