The Funniest Tweets About Meghan And Harry Stepping Away From The Royal Family

On Wednesday, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would be "stepping back as senior members of the Royal Family" and splitting their time between the US and UK, news that is simultaneously shocking (who would want to give up being a royal?) and not at all surprising (Meghan and Harry's relationship with the British press has not been great and there are rumors about a rift between Harry and William).

But with all the bad stuff that's happening in the world, it's hard to get too worked about this, so let's laugh about it instead with some good jokes and memes:

Northwestern graduate moving closer to home after spending time abroad https://t.co/TZ18eIOXdQ — Chicago Tribune (@chicagotribune) January 8, 2020

Meghan & Harry to the Royal Family: pic.twitter.com/QqXtiVWADu — Tia Mitchell (@TIAreports) January 8, 2020

meghan and harry leaving that dusty palace pic.twitter.com/8NNkwwug1v — hunter harris (@hunteryharris) January 8, 2020

*clears throat*



Well I guess you could say Harry and Meghan are quitting to spend less time with their family — Mark Di Stefano (@MarkDiStef) January 8, 2020



The cultural implications were considered:

writers for The Crown vs. writers for Suits pic.twitter.com/nJavWHpr8W — Dave Itzkoff (@ditzkoff) January 8, 2020

Live look at the Crown writers room pic.twitter.com/u2D1w8Yk69 — Oxtail Enthusiast (@mayavado) January 8, 2020

royal reporters now wondering how they're going to pay their bills without Harry & Meghan in that family pic.twitter.com/r01tBNYZgz — the duchess (@MarkleDuchess) January 8, 2020



Jokes were made about Harry and Meghan's intentions to "work to become financially independent":

prince harry at his first day at Job: ah this sucks man — Christopher Hooks (@cd_hooks) January 8, 2020

"Babe have you heard of Patreon?" — Cate Sevilla (@CateSevilla) January 8, 2020



And puns were made:

Wow, this is the craziest episode of "Sussexion" yet! — Daniel D'Addario (@DPD_) January 8, 2020

[clears throat for a full minute] megxit https://t.co/o2mgmY2NQ4 — julia reinstein 🚡 (@juliareinstein) January 8, 2020



The only people who are definitely not joking around? The rest of the Royal Family: