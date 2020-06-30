Guy Saves A Truck Stuck In A Pot Hole With A Simple Engineering Solution
All you need is a board and some rocks and an engineer's brain.
In a year in which cinema has been seemingly shut down, there has still been plenty of great work to see — if you know where to look.
By suing the state, Lindsay Hecox, who hopes to run for Boise State, has found herself on the leading edge of the battle for transgender rights — and become the face of a court case that could have nationwide implications.
We don't know whether to laugh or to wince.
Rand Paul has a tense face-to-face with Dr. Anthony Fauci on Capitol Hill over how to handle the coronavirus in the wake of continuing spikes across the United States.
Triso particles are an alien-looking fuel with built-in safety features that will power a new generation of high-temperature reactors.
An unusually bright star in a nearby galaxy has gone missing, in a mystery of cosmic proportions.
Millions of Americans have no idea they're living in a flood zone. Now you can look up every property in the US and see the flood risk for yourself.
How the famous singing fish swam to the heights of fame, before being flushed down the drain of the pop culture commode.
Here's how Ariel has lived for six years off-grid in the mountains of western Wyoming.
PG&E overlooked a contractor's involvement in illicit dumping before hiring it to clean up after the Camp Fire, the deadliest wildfire in California history. PG&E later accused the vendor of fraud for bribing employees and overcharging for services.
"He's using the pandemic to not let us make any plans."
"Télévision œil de demain" predicted that some day in the future everyone would be walking around looking at personal handheld screens.
Scientists captured incredible footage of a snake gliding through the air using high-speed cameras.
A new study warns that the strain of H1N1, common on China's pig farms since 2016, should be "urgently" controlled to avoid another pandemic.
NASA has compiled over 87,000 images of the sun taken over the past decade from its Solar Dynamics Observatory to create an incredibly detailed time lapse.
The Darien Gap is why you can't drive between the North and South American continents within Central America. What is it?
Any time you have a benchmark that gets taken seriously, some people will start gaming the benchmark.
The world's first floating nuclear reactor Akademik Lomonosov recently set sail, helping power a remote part of Russia. What could go wrong?
In the Irish borderlands, Sean Quinn was always known as a tough businessman. But he was hugely successful and created thousands of jobs.
A local hero. And then it all went wrong.
Last week, as America's top national security experts convened in Aspen, a strangely inquisitive Uber driver showed up, too. And caused a minor freak-out. Was the mystery woman some kind of covert agent — or simply a figment of these hyper-paranoid times?
"Wash Us In The Blood" features collaborations from Travis Scott, Dr. Dre and a video directed by Arthur Jafa. The film includes footage from recent protests, Kanye's Sunday Service and his previous tours.
What do a crew of talented musicians do when forced to serve at the pleasure of a notoriously cruel dictator? They play like their lives depend on it.
The result feels like a mental DDoS attack.
We've seen it happen in movies, but is this actually feasible in real life?
Discount chains are thriving — while fostering violence and neglect in poor communities.
This is why we never get anything done.
Carl Reiner, the multi-talent who created "The Dick Van Dyke Show" and directed several hit films, has died. He was 98.
The family's 73-year-old matriarch, three of her 11 children and her sister all died of COVID-19. Her survivors are focused on finding a remedy.
A business model that seemed marginal before the coronavirus pandemic now looks like the future of restaurants.
An eye for an eye, a stomp on the ceiling for a stomp on the floor.
Orwell was haunted by his years as a police officer in colonial Burma. His later writings shed light on today's protests.
An investigation finds more than 3m aggregate followers and members support QAnon on Facebook, and their numbers are growing.
Time flies by when you're on a gas planet, according to this video from planetary scientist Dr. James O'Donoghue that compares the relative rotation rates of different planets in our solar system.
Across the country, unemployment systems are collapsing under an unprecedented number of claims. But some state systems, like North Carolina's, have long made it harder to receive unemployment benefits.
The urgency of beating Trump in November has once again set campaign finance reform on the back burner.
To protect her dog, she really went full mama bear here.
I can divide my sartorial life as a big man into two stages: Before and After Tony.
Despite fierce international criticism and opposition in Hong Kong, Beijing's rubber-stamp legislature passed a law allowing the mainland to impose security measures in the former British colony.
Sometimes green-screen just looks terrible, doesn't it? Disappearing hair, fuzzy backgrounds and an overall messy frame. There's a lot that goes in behind-the-scenes to get it right. Here's a sneak peak at the basics.
Now that the Polygon piece has been released, I want to express some of the thoughts I've had in the last two years since I was placed in a mental ward against my will for five days by my bosses.
The Puffer fish is one of the most poisonous animals on earth but can a whale get away with eating one?
"I feel like this is something out of 'Indiana Jones.'"
Aides couldn't immediately reach the president to get him to take down the offending tweet because he was on the course at his golf club and had put down his phone, officials said.
"As the truck was backing up he hit the power line that ran across the two sides of the street, pulling it from the transformers, causing a huge vibration and loud boom which caused the power to go out in most of the town."