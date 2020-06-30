Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

FROM THE ARCHIVES

6 diggs gq.com

Last week, as America's top national security experts convened in Aspen, a strangely inquisitive Uber driver showed up, too. And caused a minor freak-out. Was the mystery woman some kind of covert agent — or simply a figment of these hyper-paranoid times?

GREEN IT TO WIN IT

Sometimes green-screen just looks terrible, doesn't it? Disappearing hair, fuzzy backgrounds and an overall messy frame. There's a lot that goes in behind-the-scenes to get it right. Here's a sneak peak at the basics.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample