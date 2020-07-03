Guy Tests Out Riding On A Treadmill At Escalating Speeds. Things Get… Out Of Control
This is the only workout routine we'll accept.
[Via Twitter]
This is the only workout routine we'll accept.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Arizona, Florida and Texas aren't facing the same conditions as New York did in its Covid-19 outbreak.
And how to undo decades of linguistic carnage.
Phil Jamesson can't cloak his deeply entrenched irony in this hilarious bit.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
This is the only workout routine we'll accept.
With coronavirus cases surging in Florida, it might not be safe to send kids back to schools and daycares.
After decades of fighting for recognition by the IOC, surfers will finally compete in the Olympic Games in Tokyo in 2021. Three American women are the best in the world — but only two of them can represent Team USA.
The Murphy Ladder's marketing team brought their A game for this hilarious advertisement.
"The people in my family, as well as on investing my time in some ministry dreams that have been stirring in my heart for many years." It was a stunning declaration. This was Maya Moore, in her prime.
Before the British socialite was arrested, she hid at a 156-acre property in New Hampshire and "made intentional efforts to avoid detection."
Tommie Smith reveals what it felt like to stand for something, even if it meant sacrificing everything.
New research provides evidence for how changes in the warming ocean and atmosphere have sustained the stalwart cold blob in the Atlantic Ocean.
Looking for more convenience and flexibility from your home office? Get a refurbished wireless Apple Magic Mouse 2! This responsive wireless mouse lets you scroll and click effortlessly without distraction. It's 31% off at $54.99 now.
The "Captain Marvel" star joins Sean Evans on Hot Ones from the comfort of her own home and discusses her new YouTube channel, her DJ skills and how Reddit jumped the shark for her.
During the 1918 influenza pandemic, it was not uncommon to see store clerks, barbers, pedestrians, and even police equipped with protective face masks.
Mixed use zoning has injected liveliness to the European landscape, something that has been banned in most of the United States and Canada for a century.
Possible police cover-ups, enigmatic dying words, and the Holy Grail: Inside the quest to find the missing piece of Belgium's national treasure.
A YouTuber surprised his then-girlfriend with this sooped-up "not-a-wheelchair." Now they're bringing them to the mainstream.
No, Alabama frat boys aren't doing snot shots and betting on who can get sick first. Why does the media keep suggesting otherwise?
Have you wondered if the world's richest people all lined up, who'd you be closest to?
The future of the humanity is at stake, but first things first, let's deal with the awkward reality that your girlfriend is no longer your girlfriend in the future.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Clint Lorance had been in charge of his platoon for only three days when he ordered his men to kill three Afghans stopped on a dirt road. Today, Lorance is hailed as a hero by President Trump.His troops have suffered a very different fate.
Some young people in Alabama are throwing Covid-19 parties, a disturbing competition where people who have coronavirus attend and the first person to get infected receives a payout, local officials said.
Ashley White captures stunning footage of a bird carrying away a massive fish.
Sens. Elizabeth Warren and Kamala Harris lead recent surveys — with a likely boost from name recognition.
The group is part of a growing network of high-profile Republicans backing Biden over Trump.
Commercial airlines are soon going to be filling planes at full capacity…during a full-scale pandemic. Here's what it must feel like to be a pilot for that.
Since 2000, a strange new type of song in white-throated sparrows has spread across the continent at stunning speed.
"I tried to warn someone coming out of the gas station with the pump still attached to their car."
In France, where I live, the virus is under control. I can hardly believe the news coming out of the United States.
A review and endorsement for Netflix's game show "Floor Is Lava," based on the childhood game of the same name. It's the best and silliest new summer show.
A guy from Newark, Ohio made the ultimate indoor amusement park.
Throughout the years, Gibson's career has been riddled with accusations of anti-Semitism, homophobia, racism and domestic violence.
Florida's Department of Health on Thursday confirmed 10,109 additional cases of COVID-19, breaking another single-day record
You wouldn't wish this upon your worst enemy.
Pollen and smoke in the air can really make you suffer if you have allergies or asthma. This HEPA air purifier can help reduce the problem, and you might even forget it's there when you turn it on quiet mode.
If you add up the accumulated speed cosmonaut Sergei Krivalev traveled through space, he kinda went into the future.
Google shuffled mass emails about racial justice into the marketing tab in our test, mirroring its categorization of political emails.
Trump supporters funded a private border wall on the banks of the Rio Grande, helping the builder secure $1.7 billion in federal contracts. Now the "Lamborghini" of border walls is in danger of falling into the river if nothing is done, experts say.
Zeus dials up Pandora on Zoom to ask about the box.
Our struggle is not an emotional concern. We are not burned out. We are being crushed by an economy that has bafflingly declared working parents inessential.
Rushing to contain a coronavirus cluster tied to a big party in a New York City suburb, officials turned to an unusual legal strategy.
The "shave and a haircut, two bits" knock has a fascinating history.
Leigh Stein's novel "Self Care" drowns wellness Instagrammers in their own moon juice.
Relive the Nineties, "When we didn't have coronavirus!"
We're not sure if this is real or fake, but if it's real, then it's time to order a new TV again.
Wait until you meet Francis the laughing chicken from Rockwall, Texas.
Ghislaine Maxwell, the British socialite and heiress who became a confidante of disgraced financier Jeffrey Epstein and was later accused of involvement in his alleged sexual crimes, has been arrested by the FBI, two senior law enforcement sources tell News 4 New York.
On Route 66 between Albuquerque and Tijeras, there is a rumble strip that plays "America the Beautiful" when you drive across it.