This Man's Mime Routine With A Suitcase Is Seriously Mindblowing
He's got places to be, but a pesky suitcase keeps on getting in his way.
@jamestrout11 ♬ original sound – jamestrout11
[Via TikTok]
He's got places to be, but a pesky suitcase keeps on getting in his way.
@jamestrout11 ♬ original sound – jamestrout11
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
In the weeks leading up to the state's reopening, there were plenty of signs, but not the will to read them.
Wildlife Services kills thousands of animals at ranchers and farmers' behest. But it operates with little oversight — and critics describe it as out of control.
Watson was called out for stealing Kiko's food and had the most poignant way of saying he was sorry.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
He's got places to be, but a pesky suitcase keeps on getting in his way.
Florida on Friday reported nearly 9,000 new coronavirus cases in 24 hours, bumping the total to 122,960 cases.
It's been a tough year. But the movies have been great.
Many compared the protesters against Palm Beach County's mandatory mask rule to a scene from "Parks and Recreation." Someone went the extra mile and mashed them all up together.
The senator from California seems like the obvious choice to be Joe Biden's running mate. So why is she keeping mum about her thinking?
The sitcom actor, known for roles in "Will & Grace" and "Murphy Brown," wanted attention his whole life. Naturally, he discovered Instagram.
To prepare for the taking down of the silo, they have moved all the tools and equipment to the building beside it. Unfortunately for them, this happened.
The success of The Daily Wire, the website run by right-wing pundit Ben Shapiro, on Facebook is mind-boggling. Here's how it became so popular.
After Facebook and Twitter, Instagram is finally getting political for people who never had to care.
Keep the bugs at bay on all of your camping trips this summer with this 3-in-1 Waterproof Bug Zapper Lantern. Light your way, zap mosquitos, and illuminate the campsite with one device. It's $55 off at $24.99 now.
Dan Harmon uses "story circles" to craft a script for "Rick and Morty."
A $2.4 million deal to supply the Bureau of Prisons with surgical gowns was the second multimillion dollar contract for coronavirus supplies that went to somebody who did work for the White House but had little relevant experience.
NetCredit's Barbara Davidson crunched the numbers and created a data visualization of the oldest restaurants in countries around the world still serving food today.
Mike Brewer helps make this kid's day by helping put on a car show outside his house.
This bizarrely misogynist Polish erotic film has taken over the streaming service during the pandemic.
There's nothing more invigorating than seeing a polar bear cool itself off.
Yet another internal beef has emerged at the paper of record — this time over the alleged "doxxing" of the psychiatrist behind popular blog Slate Star Codex.
Steven Soderbergh's Hollywood breakthrough wasn't quite a blockbuster, but it boosted its star to the top of his profession, and made a lasting impact on the industry at large.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
"The Last of Us Part II" was only released a week ago, and already someone has figured how to put the game to amazing, unexpected use.
Half a dozen hot-button docs have been pulled from platforms or dropped by digital distributors in the past year, angering filmmakers and viewers: "People do not like to be told they cannot see a film."
Newspapers love a good "Feds take down sex trafficking" story, even if there are no sex traffickers actually taken down.
In a short video, TikToker Karan Menon has brilliantly captured why the doctrine of qualified immunity makes police brutality so hard to persecute.
The president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco discusses the pandemic, the diversity crisis in economics, and monetary policy.
Jade O'Connell and her family have a great time cooking in the kitchen.
Flirty digital messaging plays an increasingly important evidentiary role in cases of alleged sexual assault — mainly to cast doubt on the victim.
A drive to succeed has become a drive to just get by. Why workplace ambition is flickering out in this endless limbo.
That was close. Too close.
From a prolonged global recession to an IT breakdown, here's what 347 risk analysts believe might likely happen in a post COVID-19 world.
Microsoft locations in NYC, London, Sydney, and Redmond will be turned into experience centers.
A couple was shocked to see a photo of themselves in a story by The Times of India being attributed to a story entitled "Kol man kills wife, mom-in-law; shoots self."
Arizona is facing more per capita cases than recorded by any country in Europe or even by hard-hit Brazil.
This week, we've got Dear men, what's preventing you from looking like this, what's your main circle discussing and Donald Trump's walk of shame.
Gus Johnson demonstrates the heartache of pleading with Twitter to give you account verification.
In interviews with Jezebel, a dozen former Remezcla staffers, many of whom had worked at the company since its early days, told a similar story of a grueling workload coupled with frequent gaslighting and criticism from Herrera that left them emotionally and psychically weak, with many reporting everything from ulcers to stress-induced hair loss as all they have to show for their time spent with the company.
Bail funds have been deluged with donations since the recent wave of protests began. But organizers hope these funds won't have to exist in their current form for much longer.
On June 1st, a SWAT team conducted a tear-gas assault on protesters in Philadelphia. Here is the most complete reconstruction of the events that happened that day.
Much has been said and written about Live Aid over the last 35 years. To some, it was a beautiful moment of idealism and compassion. Others question the motives and effectiveness of a bunch of wealthy celebrities — most of them white — trying to swoop in and save Africa.
The 77-year-old incoming nominee has adopted some of the demands of the Black Lives Matter movement, but notably rejected its boldest proposals.
The two "Avengers" stars dish on their current acting roles in an all-encompassing and often charming discussion.
"There's no reason to publicly shame a kid who's trying to work his shift like any other day."
Two, possibly three "super Earths" orbit a bright but quiet red dwarf star sitting just 11 light years from Earth.
The percentage of time people spent inside across the United States during the coronavirus pandemic from Feb 21 to June 14, 2020.
With infections surging in Florida while they retreat in New York, the two states and their governors reflect the shifting course of the pandemic.
"People make a purposeful trip to visit these places. They're invested."
When did police in the United States start using military equipment?