This Dogowner Resignedly Going Into A Pond For His Dog Is The Perfect Picture Of Defeat
We don't have to see his face to see his reluctance. His back says it all.
[Via Twitter]
We don't have to see his face to see his reluctance. His back says it all.
[Via Twitter]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Apple has announced iOS 14 onstage at WWDC 2020, giving the first (official) look at the latest version of its software for the iPhone, and it's bringing the biggest change to the iOS home screen in years: widgets.
Some are worse than others, though none represents what one would like to see from the Department of Justice.
We don't have to see his face to see his reluctance. His back says it all.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
On the Fox News "Greg Gutfeld Show," Gutfeld had to remind TV personality Kat Timpf that Kimmel's son has a serious heart condition after Timpf made a joke about how it's harder to take care of cats than to take care of children.
Whether Conan the dog, who works for Delta Force, is a very good boy or a very good girl is, the government says, a state secret.
There's no better use of quarantine than embarrassing yourself in front of the kids at the skatepark when you eat shit trying to kickflip.
Surprise, surprise, all three —the boat, the Ford Raptor, the Jeep Wrangler — ended up sinking in Cedar Lake, Indiana.
There is no clear evidence that masks protect members of the public from getting or passing on infections — most likely because of incorrect use.
Mark Zuckerberg has forged an uneasy alliance with the Trump administration. He may have gotten too close.
Not everyone's home projects involve creating a homebuilt, turbine-powered helicopter from scratch.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
We know very little about how reliable tests are for people who don't feel sick.
Poor posture can lead to muscle pain, fatigue, and make you less productive. Fix it with Albaro, the innovative tool that uses air cell technology to provide personalized spinal support.
In 1989, the best friend of Aria Inthavong's father left the US abruptly and disappeared without a trace. 31 years later, Inthavong does all he can to reunite the two men together.
The science of optical illusions shows that "reality" is constructed by your brain.
To test out whether a power washer can theoretically destroy a house, YouTube channel King of Random tested the strength of a pressure washer against materials we use for houses, such as wood, glass and steel.
In the 2000s, Hilton's roster of famous paramours — dirtbags, smut peddlers, punks and Greek shipping heirs — was a manifestation of her brand-building genius.
Prehistoric structure spanning 1.2 miles in diameter is masterpiece of engineering, say archaeologists.
What does the words "Wednesday's noon meeting has been moved forward by two hours" mean to you? Does it mean 10 AM or 2 PM?
A recent study found that women were less likely to consider dating a man pictured with a cat, suggesting dog people still rule dating apps.
The Oura ring measures your heart rate, temperature, and sleep patterns— and could possibly detect COVID-19 before the onset of noticeable symptoms.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Thanks, we both love this and hate this.
From the Italian wedding in "Goodfellas" to the quaint backyard of "Father of the Bride" to Tony Montana pushing it to the limit, these are the 20 best nuptials in film history.
Sarah Cooper is back again with an exchange between the President and his son Donald Trump Jr., who asks the President who his favorite child is.
A noose was found in the garage stall of Bubba Wallace at Talladega Superspeedway in Lincoln, Alabama, on Sunday, less than two weeks after Wallace, who is NASCAR's only black driver, successfully pushed the stock car racing series to ban the Confederate flag at its tracks and facilities.
We're sick to death of being bitten every time we walk out the door. This powerful repellent actually works surprisingly well.
Everything has changed for good — especially air travel. Expect shields, touch-less check-ins, longer lines and temperature checks.
I spent years practically glued to my computer. Then one heartstopping encounter left me thankful to be alive — and made me realize I wanted to live much differently.
Later this year, astronauts on the American module of the ISS will be able to test out the toilet before NASA puts it on crewed vehicles for deep-space missions.
Low-key even Gotye might like this one better.
As Range Rover enters its 50th year, the connotation of the car has grown too. Here, the evolving history of an iconic car.
The loaded buffet and 1,000-person dining rooms are cruise ship classics. What will happen to them now?
N95 respirators don't work like strainers, they're more like a spider web.
Steroids have gotten a bad reputation for their use in sports but can be an essential treatment when your immune system is fighting infections.
Activists and city leaders want to cut $1 billion from the police force's budget.
It's unlikely that you'll be frequenting a bar anytime soon, here's what you can do if you have a thirst for a vodka cocktail at home.
She longed for Black people in America not to be forever refugees — confined by borders that they did not create and by a penal system that killed them before they died.
In his latest campaign kick-off rally, the president maps his desperate plan to overcome the national crisis he enabled and win re-election.
The "King of Random" team perform a science experiment upon the latex rubber toy.
In my case, it ripped off the branch and rolled all the way down the hill.
Jay Flynn was once homeless on the streets of London, packing up his worldly belongings every morning before tourists could witness his plight. Now he's being watched by millions of people across the world and raising money for charity.
Sam Tobey channels Gogo Yubari and her meteor hammer from "Kill Bill."
As young esports stars are competing for thousands or even millions of dollars, their parents are having to learn how to raise their child in a high-pressure environment.
Here's what you need to know about a policy that protected from deportation people who were brought into the United States as children.
It's not so much a fixer-upper as a house of horrors.
Not everyone can overcome the "one-inch-tall barrier of subtitles." The Academy can help.
Even children are pressed into giving blood samples to build a sweeping genetic database that will add to Beijing's growing surveillance capabilities, raising questions about abuse and privacy.
Orlando, Florida is home to the Epic McD, the biggest McDonald's in the world with Belgian waffles, pizza and a video game arcade.