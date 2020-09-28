Good news for all fans of baking and food-related television: a new season of "The Great British Baking Show" (or "The Great British Bake Off") began airing last week, with new episodes on Netflix US every Friday.

Last Friday saw the release of the season premiere, which was everything we "Bake Off" fans could have wanted — and more. So much more. Way too much more, in fact. Because what we didn't know when we watched the first episode was that it would be part "Bake Off," part horror flick.

One of the most terrifying show stoppers on Bake Off. Ever. #GBBO #GreatBritishBakeOff pic.twitter.com/E4m9viTwQJ — Sangita Lal (@sangitalal) September 22, 2020

As is tradition, the first round of this season was Cake Week. For the third challenge — the "showstopper" — contestants were charged with creating elaborate busts (out of cake, of course) of their personal heroes. Each contestant chose a celebrity of some kind, whether in film, music or the sciences: we were excited to watch Lupita Nyong'o, David Bowie and Sir David Attenborough, among others, come to life at these talented bakers' hands.

But things didn't go quite as planned. For — as is also tradition on "The Great British Baking Show" — the contestants' ambitions far outweighed their skills for this particular challenge, which, admittedly, was a pretty tough one for judges Prue and Paul to have assigned.

Still, the busts turned out so much worse than we ever could have imagined. Viewers took to Twitter immediately to absolutely drag the confections, none of which looked remotely like the people they were supposed to honor.

Look upon their works, ye mighty, and despair.

David Bowie

Me before lockdown v me now #GBBO pic.twitter.com/CegUUVXx7A — Jamie Bolton (@JamieBolton) September 22, 2020

Tom DeLonge

I cannot sleep, I cannot dream tonight #gbbo pic.twitter.com/ZguPFXnImz — Jen Read (@bobskelet0n) September 22, 2020

How do you do, fellow cakes? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/hp6bncoxpI — Wear a Fucking Mask (@W1gglyw1g) September 22, 2020

Lupita Nyong'o

It takes real effort to make one of the world's most beautiful women look like… this.

"Yeah, take it away Ern! It's gonna be a bumpy ride!" #GBBO pic.twitter.com/y2CUbcojR4 — Nick BRISTOL YELLOW (@NickL1990) September 22, 2020

Freddie Mercury

The singular bucktooth was honestly insulting from the jump.

"I sometimes wish I'd never been born at all" #GBBO pic.twitter.com/u89ujpU8Mt — Queen Convention (@QueenFanCon) September 22, 2020

Even the show itself couldn't help but poke fun at poor Freddie:

Freddie Mercury's head exploded... but the Dough Must Go On! #GBBO pic.twitter.com/hlEdJpbxKC — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 22, 2020

Louis Theroux

Can you imagine Louis Theroux just casually turning over to Channel 4 right now #GBBO pic.twitter.com/gzFyYqvbRu — John Beck (@johnbeck_) September 22, 2020

Bill Bryson

Wow, he actually looks just like… most older, balding white men.

The stunning Bill Bryson Showstopper from Mak. 👏 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/rg0uYhjcPm — British Bake Off (@BritishBakeOff) September 22, 2020

That Bill Bryson cake reminds me of this guy from RoboCop. #GBBO pic.twitter.com/As9WxGZrc4 — Jack (@Humpenscrump) September 22, 2020

Louise Bennett-Coverley

Sir David Attenborough

Why.

Charles Darwin

Honestly, this one could have been worse, though it's only as unthreatening as it is because it has almost no features whatsoever.

Who else thinks Mark's Darwin cake is an eggcellent homage to our marble incarnation? #GBBO pic.twitter.com/9pIvic1xUp — Natural History Museum⁷ (@NHM_London) September 23, 2020

Chris Hoy

Woof.

chris hoy the sex toy #gbbo pic.twitter.com/Hdpw16dRSg — three steaks pam (@alexandrakuri) September 22, 2020

Not sure ever saw chris hoy wearing this sort of item. Think may have impaired his breathing #GBBO pic.twitter.com/yLljuRU5W4 — Robbie Dedi 🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆 (@robbiededi) September 22, 2020

Bob Marley

From this perplexing cake's creator: "My hero is Bob Marley. I just love his ethos, not to worry about stuff."

Did they just show a Bob Marley cake or Old Gregg 😂😂😂😂😂 #GBBO pic.twitter.com/7iUA5TUrfM — Andrew Keech (@keechc0re) September 22, 2020

Marie Antoinette

This one was honestly the most well-done bust, both in terms of not looking like ET and looking somewhat like the woman herself. Still, not quite the queen we were looking for.

Paul Hollywood: we'll you can tell exactly who it is #gbbo pic.twitter.com/gK14dTXmF7 — Jamie Ali (@JamieAli_) September 22, 2020

It shouldn't have been surprising that these busts wouldn't turn out quite as anticipated. But we should have known what was to come would be nothing short of nightmare fodder as soon as we saw this:

Respectfully: no ❤️