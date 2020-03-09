Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

POISONED WELLS

1 digg slate.com

It's hard to believe that so much thieving has gone unpunished and unchecked for so long, which raises the question: Can America ever rid itself of Wells Fargo?

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample