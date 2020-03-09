Grandma Has An Unexpected, Extremely Morbid Response To Her Birthday Cake
Aging is never easy, and sometimes 94 years on Earth is the right amount of time:
@paulinekayy
THE ENDING .. I CANNOT😭♬ original sound – paulinekayy
[Via TikTok]
The man who would become Patient Zero for the new coronavirus outbreak in the US appeared to do everything right.
Potassium batteries are coming for the throne.
After his opponent's bow failed to fire, Sergio Garrido skipped his own shot — but he still went on to win the competition.
Aging is never easy, and sometimes 94 years on Earth is the right amount of time.
A new book argues that if homeowners converted just half their land to native plantings, it would collectively create an area larger than all national parks in the lower 48 states combined.
We're not on the brink of a pandemic anymore — we're in the middle of one.
We're about to have a panic attack just seeing this woman buried face-first in feet of snow, but luckily skier Will Fields stayed calm and was able to rescue his friend.
The stupidest, most exasperating piece of advice commonly offered to suffering people is also the truest and most comforting.
From never taking his wig off to being far from asexual, the artist's nephews, friends, and colleagues share their memories of "the real Andy."
Coca-Cola launched its Dasani bottled water in Britain in 2004 — and failed terribly. Tom Scott digs into what, exactly, went so wrong.
This is so much attitude in a very small dog and we are here for it.
There are dozens of sites that show you how coronavirus is spreading around the world. Here is our ranking.
Nobody can squeeze joy out of the English language quite like Mark Twain. And since this hard cover re-release of his classic travel book features a gorgeous new cover treatment, it's earned a front-and-center spot.
The only thing better than a flyover? A fly-under (that's what we're going to be calling this).
An impact fund has purchased Saddleback Maine, a beloved but troubled backwoods ski mountain. Its transformation plan is ambitious, but exactly what the ski industry needs.
Mississippi State's men's tennis team fell to Tennessee the other day, but one of their doubles pairs did hit the best shot of the matchup.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
A litany of problems in business, finance, container ship loading and aircraft loading derive from this one simple question.
Major League Soccer is back, which can only mean one thing: 40-yard rocket free kicks from a center-back (?).
"Love Is Blind" contestant Jessica's affected tone of voice when speaking to men got people talking. Experts weigh in on the common behavior.
The current state of the world is, to put it mildly, not great. And while the internet is a source of bad news, it can also provide a small oasis of calm.
Denis Shiryaev, who previously upscaled other vintage footage of the 1890s using neural networks, colorized and upscaled this old video of Belle Époque-era Paris and the results are extraordinary.
Will these videos of the guys behind YouTube channel How Ridiculous! dropping big things on a big trampoline ever get old? Probably not.
How venture capital became the most dangerous thing to happen to now-troubled DTCs like Outdoor Voices, Harry's, and Casper.
In designing an interior, you have the power to alter important variables — artificial or natural lighting, proportions, materials — that will influence the experience you'll have in the space.
Luckily, both passengers in the experiment Questair M-20 Venture plane survived — as did the very lucky man by the golf cart.
Don't touch your face and for the love of God, don't touch your stocks.
The Wall of Sound was an enormous public address system designed specifically for the Grateful Dead's live performances in 1974. And it was… insane.
Or maybe it's just auditioning for a death metal band? Either way, it sounds gnarly.
Restaurants have notoriously slim margins. Mei Mei in Boston reveals just how slim they really are.
At the ever-growing bottom of the American economy, a low-wage worker becomes a minimum-wage activist
Next time you play keep-up with a ping pong ball and paddle, remember that you'll never defeat the Octo-Bouncer.
Ever wanted to fake a pregnancy or buy a Nicolas Cage pillow? Wish has you covered.
No matter how hard I tried, plastic kept sneaking its way back into my life.
America's sheriffs have a ton of power — and barely any system to keep them accountable.
In a world where everyone's a chef, the most basic of basic knowledge has surprising value.
In "My Year in Mensa," Jamie Loftus uses first-person reporting to offer insight into how the geeky group became a forum for the far-right.
This lamb in Deering, New Hampshire was happy as a clam upon news that it was time for food.
It's hard to believe that so much thieving has gone unpunished and unchecked for so long, which raises the question: Can America ever rid itself of Wells Fargo?
The writers from Seasons 7 and 8 reflect on the difficult days following the 2011 departure of Steve Carell, when they had to figure out who should take over as the regional manager of the Scranton branch of Dunder Mifflin.
As coronavirus cases spread around the world and across the US and the markets tank in response, let's check in on Washington, DC.
British photographer Alastair Philip Wiper has captured a rarely-observed side of the technological revolution.
The energy therapy is now available in many hospitals. What its ascendance says about shifts in how American patients and doctors think about health care.
We're getting some strong "Wicker Man" vibes from this teaser and we are not at all opposed to it.
On the 11th of January, 1982, 22 computer scientists met to discuss an issue with "computer mail" (now known as email).
A downturn stemming from an epidemic is an unusual one. And it might prove unusually difficult to fight.
The Carpathian-Mioritic mix made quite a splash at Crufts, the dog show put on by Kennel Club in Birmingham, England.