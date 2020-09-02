Girl Gets A Scary Surprise While Practicing Singing At Home
This girl's mom really wanted to show her support.
[Via TikTok]
This girl's mom really wanted to show her support.
[Via TikTok]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Some cops give their friends and family union-issued "courtesy cards" to help get them out of minor infractions. The cards embody everything wrong with modern policing.
In his first interview since finishing "Star Wars" and that unguarded address from a Hyde Park stage, he explains how both platforms inspired him to make a stand, but for very different reasons.
Hikers in Glacier National Park were filmed running away from a grizzly bear. It should be noted that experts strongly advise not to run from a bear as it could "trigger a natural predator-prey attack response."
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Andrew Christensen finally addressed the elephant in the room during a city council meeting in Lincoln, Nebraska — the folly of boneless chicken wings.
In the frum community, porn and masturbation are banned and disdained. Still, a small group of amateur pornographers are risking it all to turn their neighbors on.
If anyone could outsmart a wildfire, it would seem to be Tad Jones, who lived for decades in a California forest, more a friend of nature than of man.
This girl's mom really wanted to show her support.
Also added to the cast are Nelly, Chrishell Stause from "Selling Sunset," coach Monica Aldama of "Cheer" fame, actress Skai Jackson and more.
"Tenet," Christopher Nolan's time-bending spy film, was supposed to be the event film of the summer. Is it as mind-blowing as the trailer suggested, or does the movie fall short of expectations?
David Blaine presents Ascension, high above the Arizona desert.
Leon Ford, paralyzed after a police officer shot him five times during a traffic stop, says he's seen a shift in the public's attitude toward police shootings and police violence. People "can't ignore what's been going on," he said.
This might be the wildest story you hear all day: reports of a mystery person in a jetpack flying high above Los Angeles — and right in the path of incoming jets at LAX.
The Cybovac E30 Robot Vacuum Cleaner has an average rating of 4.7 out of 5 on Amazon due to its Alexa integration and app-enabled smart features.
After its appearance in 'The Italian Job,' the Lamborghini Miura gained superstar status across the car world.
Movies are slowly trickling back into theaters, but a far safer option is to pick up one of September's new books instead. And it's going to be a ridiculously bountiful month.
Only four guys in the NBA shot 90% from the free throw line in 2019. How much hope does that give the rest of us?
Director Stephen Williams on the many real-world resonances of the HBO miniseries, from police violence to masks.
It's been 20 years since "Tony Hawk's Pro Skater 2" hit shelves, but we haven't given up the grind. We're being treated to a proper modernization of this beloved series later this week, and it looks terrific.
Samsung's latest foldable phone is coming to stores September 18. What's under the hood?
An ex-boyfriend's run-ins with the law entangled her even as she tried to move on. Interviews, documents and jailhouse recordings help explain how she landed in the middle of a deadly drug raid.
COVID naysayers have cherrypicked a new piece of data to bolster their claims. This thinking isn't just morally repugnant—it's also a flat-out misunderstanding of the statistics.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
How could one of Europe's most developed countries go without a government for 620 days?
Non-Americans of Reddit weighed in on r/AskReddit with their genuine reaction to what's going on in America.
Rory Reid reviews the 2020 Ferrari Roma, "a car designed for people who don't necessarily like Ferraris." That is, if you've got $225,000 to spare.
Shirley Curry, 84, has cultivated a following on YouTube with her charming videos of journeys through The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim.
Technology gave us the dream of a cocooned future. Now we're living it.
We could watch this seal do this for hours.
Five years ago, both diners and restaurant workers pushed back against efforts to go tip-free, even as big-name players like Danny Meyer made it core to their businesses. Has the pandemic changed their attitudes?
Joe Rogan's wildly popular podcast has moved over to Spotify, and fans have noticed that a number of old episodes are missing from the platform.
Liam Kyle Sullivan returned from a long YouTube hiatus to promote the importance of masks as his shoe-loving Kelly character.
The US is betting it will win the race for a coronavirus vaccine without any help from foreign countries.
Tenants on rent strike in Bushwick have made an interesting discovery: their landlord might owe them thousands of dollars in back rent and rent-stabilized leases.
Christopher Nolan has mastered the crosscutting editing technique more than any other filmmaker.
No one in the meatspace is going to the Black Rock Desert this year. So I soared into the sprawling digital reconstruction that is BRCvr.
Video of an alleged gang rape in Egypt was so widely shared that it had a name: "The Fairmont Incident." So why wasn't anyone charged?
Tasty producer Alvin Zhou experimented with a variety of ingredients and compared three different chocolate cake recipes with over 20 ingredients: from minimal to maximal.
Don't depersonalize climate change.
Blood has been considered a viable treatment for infectious disease for over a century, but it has rarely proven to be the best solution.
A model car restorationist worked their magic on this destroyed old toy car and the results are spectacular.
Year-over-year median prices of 1- and 2-bedroom apartments across the top five rental markets went down, while median prices in smaller cities went up.
Building an equitable restaurant — a place where all workers are paid fairly, have benefits and can work in an anti-discriminatory environment — is going to take a near-total undoing of the way most restaurants are run.
Alexis Gay channels the feelings of every New Yorker that ends up moving to the city by the bay.
The Kremlin's foes have a much higher chance of succumbing to rare poisons than the general population. Why? Who poisoned Alexei Navalny? And what does it mean for Russia?
The acclaimed novelist lost her beloved husband—the father of her children—as COVID-19 swept across the country. She writes through their story, and her grief.
Drew Gooden explains why the laugh track is going out of style with the changing attitudes of TV watchers.
Despite what cable news is saying every day, a mass migration to the suburbs isn't happening.
A new book argues that the threat of secession has never left American politics.
As headlines trumpet the alleged exodus of New Yorkers fleeing the Big Apple, comedian Ronnie Lordi made a supercut of Leonardo DiCaprio movies to explain why he ain't leaving.
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.