Couple's Gender Reveal With A Baseball Bat Ends In The Most Painful Way Possible
It's a boy!... and, oh boy, that must hurt.
[Via BoingBoing]
Just like how Navy planes have vast instrumented ranges for aerial wargames, submarines have one too, and it is arguably even more impressive.
Far more people have died over the past month than have been officially reported, a review of mortality data in 11 countries shows.
After wrestling with the dog, the leopard was finally scared off by the sounds of a passing car.
During our lifetimes, the US has always felt like it was in crisis. I talked with nine young millennials and Gen Z'ers about what the coronavirus pandemic means for their futures.
My favorite moment between us was a small prank in which I gave [Cruise] an extremely expensive bottle of champagne but placed it in the middle of a giant field and made him follow scavenger-hunt-style clues to find it.
This is the best meet-cute ever.
With a little gin, a shot of sweet vermouth and a splash of Campari, Stanley Tucci demonstrates his recipe for the perfect Negroni.
Few want to talk about how 14 sailors met their deaths on a Russian engineering marvel. Fewer still want to talk about what they were doing off Norway's waters.
A cat was spotted in Brazil making a very unusual pose.
The US is monitoring intelligence that suggests North Korea's leader, Kim Jong Un, is in grave danger after undergoing a previous surgery, according to a US official with direct knowledge.
Facebook and the Carnegie Mellon University Delphi Research Center have teamed up to track the prevalence of COVID-19 and flu symptoms around the country.
In the world of COVID-19, any precaution is a good one. For instance, you don't want to accidentally get splashed with unsanitized water or liquid. This detachable shield ensures that won't happen.
It's not black magic, but a physical phenomenon called the leidenfrost effect.
Keeping them open can help people with alcohol use disorder avoid withdrawal symptoms, including tremors, hallucinations and seizures
Here's another unexpected outcome of working from home: sometimes when you're filming live segments in your bathroom, your naked spouse might also be in the shot.
Let's think big: how would you create the ideal flying experience? What drives you crazy about flying and what do you never want to deal with again?
Just because you have to respect the rules of social distancing doesn't mean you can't knock each other out.
Social distancing might not entirely change the way we talk, but a Mars expedition might do the trick.
Not everyone has a close brush of death and then walks it off as if there's nothing to it.
Months of drought and high temperatures pushed the country to one of its worst-ever wildfire seasons. On New Year's Eve the terrified citizens of New South Wales saw a glimpse of Australia's new future.
Is mom still making do with some janky tech or an ugly accessory? Here's a good opportunity to give her something for Mother's Day that she'll actually use day-in and day-out.
You'd think it wouldn't be this hard. You would be wrong.
The cheeky charm of Netflix's reality dating show "Too Hot to Handle" all comes from narrator Desiree Burch, who is never onscreen but cracks jokes like she's binge-watching alongside viewers at home.
To create a giant Go-Kart he could potentially sit on and steer, engineer Matt Denton 3D-printed LEGO parts 8.3 times larger than a real LEGO car.
From "feeding" the dead with fried dough in Kyrgyzstan to the sweet solace of Amish funeral pie, we use food to process our own grief and to acknowledge the grief of others.
Alyson McClaran said one of the anti-lockdown protesters pushed his car against a man in scrubs who was peacefully blocking protesters in Denver.
"I guess I feel very sorry for extroverts right now. They must be struggling, unlike me."
The Ocala Drive-In box office in Florida accounted for the entire domestic box office this past weekend, as movie theaters remain closed amid the pandemic.
There are still not enough Americans being tested for COVID-19, but there are now many, many ways to be tested. But there are now 57 different tests that have been granted emergency approval by the Food and Drug Administration and more than 190 laboratories are conducting them.
Is Zoom behind the coronavirus lockdowns? Trump has a theory.
Just because the cat is smaller doesn't mean that the dog has the upper hand in the relationship.
As people everywhere cancel events and big cut-flower orders, the ripples reach into Dutch auction halls and Kenyan rose fields.
Cats will be cats. Dogs will be dogs.
Jonathan lost his job in America. Daniel isn't working in Germany. Their governments are handling things completely differently.
The president cited the need to protect jobs in light of "the attack from the Invisible Enemy," a reference to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.
Just because the SAT was designed to test the mathematical proficiency of students doesn't mean it's flawless.
Oil prices crashed to new lows on Monday amid the pandemic. Here's what happened when Bloomberg's Tracy Alloway tried to buy a barrel back in 2015.
Doctors say a woman's silicone breast implants deflected what could have been a fatal bullet, stopping it from reaching her heart. Amazingly, this is not the first time such a thing has been reported in the medical literature.
From the music to the captions, this is pitch perfect.
The findings have huge implications for everyday life on a labor and delivery unit, as well as potential broader implications.
"Fomalhaut b" was detected in 2004 but by 2014 it disappeared. How? Scientists think it might not have been a planet at all.
A Russian man tried to scare a mouse but ended up getting the tables turned on him.
Recently, and not for the first time, the comedian's public persona has appeared to be at odds with her private actions.
The rent was due on April 1 and these tenants have no intention of paying it — not now, not ever.
What happens when you combine the famously high speeds of the German autobahn with the reduced traffic caused by the coronavirus lockdown?
John Sipher, former member of the CIA's National Clandestine Service, talks about what it's like to be trailed by a KGB agent in Russia.
IKEA decided to release its Swedish meatball recipe for home cooks to make during coronavirus quarantine. Here are the ingredients and directions.