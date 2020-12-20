Fox Makes Precision Dive Into Cracked Ice, Successfully Emerges With A Fish
A short but beautifully captured shot of a fox calculating and catching a fish from an ice hole.
[Via Twitter]
During the '70s and '80s, Harald Hauswald shot from the hip, secretly documenting life in East Germany — and making powerful enemies in the process.
Sundance 2021 features debuts from actors-turned-directors Rebecca Hall and Robin Wright. Women and BIPOC creators make up half the lineup.
Aubrey Iacobelli was woken up at four in the morning by the sound of her dog barking at the tree.
Testing of the prevalence and effects of the new variant will take weeks, but scientists don't expect it to cause more severe disease or be resistant to the vaccine.
Born and raised in Denmark, the 30-something Michael arrived in New York in 2014 with $79 to his name. Within six years, he has parlayed that into a real estate portfolio worth $250 million, a substantial social media following and a mission to make real estate investing accessible to communities of color.
Pastry chef and baker Claire Saffitz makes a cream puff skyscraper from her new cookbook "Dessert Person."
A photographer documents his father's last years with Alzheimer's.
Searching for the soul of America in Mormon mommy blogger Instagram.
In a groundbreaking decision, a UK court ruled that polluted air was a contributing factor to the 9-year-old Ella Kissi-Debrah's tragic passing in 2013. She is the first person in the world to have a death certificate that lists air pollution as the cause.
While the United States floundered, South Korea kept infection rates low with massive testing and extremely good contact tracing. Here's how the country was able to halt virus transmission better than nearly every country.
The inventor of Yakity Yak Teeth, Battling Tops, Vac-u-form, KerPlunk and Stompers shares the secrets of his success.
How a trade and the most unusual offseason in NFL history turned Diggs into the league's top receiver.
Families are getting put out on the street despite an eviction protection order from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Advocates say the order needs to be extended and strengthened.
Vice President Mike Pence (Beck Bennett) and his wife Karen (Lauren Holt) receive the COVID-19 vaccine live on national television.
The legendary designer on rejecting violence in games, trying to be a good boss and building Nintendo's Disneyland.
Using rockets and pickup trucks, Chinese officials are seeding clouds and bringing the rain. But do they have other uses in mind?
In an alternate ending to "Home Alone 2," Kevin McCallister (Melissa Villaseñor) strikes up a friendship with the pigeon lady (Kristen Wiig.)
Because of COVID-19, developers are realizing that incorporating health concerns in a building's design isn't just a luxury — it's a necessity.
Dozens and dozens of cocktail recipes paired with commentary on some of the most important works of fiction? Sign us up.
Back in 2016, Tony Schwartz foresaw exactly what Trump would do when he lost the election.
them. is dedicating this series to the spaces taken from us but also those that remain, persisting as best any of us can during these trying times.
After Smartmatic threatened a lawsuit, Lou Dobbs changed his tune on the company by running a stunning rebuttal of his own claims.
The holidays are going to be rough this year. Lean into it with these devastatingly great odes to a blue Christmas.
We picked up a whole new vocabulary this year — some of it words that have been around forever.
Back in 2016, Vsauce3 host Jake Roper studied how badly hurt someone could get if they got "Home Aloned." The results weren't pretty.
Some believe it's an extraterrestrial spacecraft. NASA says it's probably just space junk. Here are the facts.
Saluting an A-plus B-movie star.
The Washington Post's Michael Andor Brodeur says this is the only way to truly listen to the ubiquitous Christmas song. Please enjoy the Last Christmas (PHON.O's Calm Down Edit).
See how two children in the same city experience the inequalities of air pollution.
It's unlikely any of these will arrive by Christmas. That's O.K. Time is a false idea, especially this year.
Toby learns how to protect animals on this farm.
Americans may be getting a second stimulus payment for Christmas after all, although lawmakers are still negotiating the details of a new multi-billion relief package.
We're all now broadcasting from our bedrooms.
Turns out not everything was meant to be viewed in 4K, but Wham!'s "Last Christmas" looks exquisite.
Pulse oximeters measure your blood oxygen, and that's particularly useful information to have if you're exposed during the pandemic. They're not very expensive, so it's worth it just for the extra peace of mind.
Stream your favorite shows and movies in 4K with this HDMI stick, and you won't need a separate remote for volume control.
How the plastics industry fooled us into thinking we were helping the environment by "recycling" plastic.
As the White House contended with one outbreak after another, Chief of Staff Mark Meadows tried to conceal some of the cases. He also threatened to fire White House Medical Unit doctors if they helped release info about infections.
The president-elect said he has chosen a team that prioritizes making clean energy jobs and environmental protection a cornerstone of his economic plans.
New York City got a foot of snow this week, and one ambitious man took the opportunity to do some sweet tricks off a ramp by having his friends slingshot him.
How many people may get a COVID-19 vaccine before you?
In a meeting at the White House on Friday, the president weighed appointing Sidney Powell, who promoted conspiracy theories about rigged voting machines, to probe voter fraud.
"National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation" is a Christmas classic, but Clark Griswold should be tried for his many crimes, according to Legal Eagle's Devin Stone.
The COVID-19 vaccine is here — and so are the wealthy people who want it first.
This week's characters include an op-ed writer who doesn't think Dr. Jill Biden should use her academic title, a New York Times best-selling author that doesn't think Jeffrey Toobin did anything wrong, and more.
The actor had some trouble with an internet troll until Fox's son supplied the perfect response.