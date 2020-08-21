Watch A Foul Ball Hit A Teddy Bear Smack In The Head
A foul ball collided hit an unsuspecting stuffed teddy bear during a game between the Arizona Diamondbacks and the Oakland A's
Jennifer Grey and Patrick Swayze didn't get along nearly as well as their on-screen chemistry in "Dirty Dancing" would suggest. But they're far from the only actors to seethe at each other while the cameras weren't rolling.
"Tenet," Christopher Nolan's time-bending spy film, was supposed to be the event film of the summer. Is it as mind-blowing as the trailer suggested, or does the movie fall short of expectations?
In a popular thread on r/AskReddit, Redditors shared some simple words of wisdom they think everyone should know. Here are a few of our favorites.
Former Trump campaign manager Steve Bannon, who was arrested and charged on Thursday for defrauding "We Build the Wall" campaign donors, was caught on tape making what some are characterizing as an admission.
Death Valley is one of the hottest places on Earth, but it's home to more than 300 people year-round.
These little gems are not your typical images of space travel.
In the freaky-fantastic Hungarian film "Son of the White Mare," the hero breastfeeds for 14 years. Years. And that's only the beginning.
U.S. District Judge Nathaniel Gorton accepted Loughlin's plea agreement a few hours after he sentenced her husband, Mossimo Giannulli.
Most live-action adaptations of anime don't necessarily fare well, but this one is actually quite impressive.
Stealing a Presidential election in America is difficult, but it has been done before.
Oakland police marched into the Zide Door Church of Entheogenic Plants, seized its stash and called in firefighters to bust open the safes, according to photos and videos posted to Instagram.
Sarah Cooper crashed the DNC with her trademark lip syncing of Donald Trump, this time riffing on his attacks on mail-in voting.
It took only three minutes for the thieves to carry out their mission.
Witness the unusually clear water in this lake in Mt Hood Wilderness, Oregon.
This week, we've got sexual tension, "white people love saying," Michelle Obama at the Democratic National Convention, "It's been a long fight" and men vs. women with a time machine.
The International Space Station, home to at most six astronauts, has sprung a small leak. This isn't the first time this has happened, with the leak being noticed initially a year ago.
TikToker @alexandheir was lucky enough to catch Sacha Baron Cohen being filmed driving in a car in Long Beach, California, though the shooting of the sequel has yet to be confirmed.
A growing movement believes it's time to stop putting women in jail.
When a Black lineman from Colorado State went knocking on doors in a white neighborhood, he found himself at the dangerous intersection of a national racial reckoning and a world of internet-conspiracy fanaticism.
Sorry that your life has been disrupted.
Winter is coming.
The visual effects and editing of this is brilliant.
When the game relies on AI recreations of existing Bing data for smaller suburbs — like Melbourne's North — then accidents can blow up into a bigger deal.
Some days you just want to lie on your back and be a statue.
DeAngelo's crime spree started in 1975 while he was working as a police officer, authorities said. Over the years, his crimes morphed from stalking properties to serial rape and murder.
It's the unhinged extremely online representation in politics for me.
From barcoders to telecasters to electric fan harps, they have all the instruments covered.
You can search for topics or people, combine queries and set time ranges. Then you get a time series for how much someone's face showed up or the number of times a word was used.
Artist Daniel Voshart has taken it upon himself to create photorealistic portraits of Roman Emperors using machine learning applied to images of their busts.
Sometimes you just don't want people to see what's on your phone.
Slack and its counterparts "create problems, high-school-type problems," one CEO said.
The Democratic National Convention this year was strange, but also scientifically effective.
Going cash-only is bad for privacy, bad for low-income communities and bad for people of color.
Single people lucky enough to ride out COVID-19 lockdowns with friends with summer houses have found it difficult to go back home. The homeowners aren't sure how to kick them out either.
Violent crimes committed by veterans of post-9/11 wars have cost America more than five times the budget of its best-funded police force.
13-year-old Brayden Harrington shared how Joe Biden gave him the courage to overcome his stutter.
"He got one of my nudes… and told me if I didn't send him more he would [send] it to all of my friends and family," one of Aaron Coleman's victims says.
Here are eight takeaways from the fourth and final night of the Democratic National Convention.
If you don't want to be tricked into buying a watch of questionable quality, here are the rules you should follow.
The bank describes its new typeface as "approachable without being whimsical" and "neutral, with a wink."
Intelius, Pipl, Whitepages and similar companies reveal everything from criminal records to relatives' names
"United we can, and will, overcome this season of darkness in America. We will choose hope over fear, facts over fiction, fairness over privilege."
Success is almost always down to a mixture of knowledge, experience and luck, good and bad. The trick is knowing how important each of these factors is, and when: that's the difference between winning and losing.
The Patrick Swayze, Jennifer Grey-starring movie was just an indie that no one believed in — until a song came along that lifted it to legendary status.
How can a series of waves caused by earthquakes or other underwater eruptions be so destructive?
