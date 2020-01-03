Football's 'Slave Trade,' And More Best Photography Of The Week

​​Every week, we curate the best new photography and photojournalism on the web, so you can spend your weekend kicking back and enjoying some beautiful pictures. Here are this week's picks:

When French photographer Margaux Senlis traveled to the minefields of Cambodia in 2015, she began researching the statistics of the explosive remnants of the Vietnam War — the deadly weapons that are reportedly still injuring and killing locals, 40 years after the war's end. Her series 'UXO', which stands for unexploded ordnance, is a visual exploration of this issue.

Rieser has toured 18 states looking for intriguing and visually arresting holiday ornaments and displays, both routinely electric and humanly eclectic. They're a part of his project entitled, "Christmas in America: Happy Birthday, Jesus," which Rieser hopes to turn into a photo book. "I kind of look for images and moments that have a subtlety to them, but also a curiosity that's not super apparent, something that always makes you ask more questions about what you're seeing," he says.

Ospreys are powerful birds of prey known for their fishing abilities. Diving down from up to 100 feet in the air, they expertly use their claws to pluck their meals from water. Their athletic abilities make them popular with wildlife photographers, but one, in particular, is using a Victoria technique to demonstrate their power.

Afew years back, Norwegian photographer Helge Skodvin, was given permission to document the migration of the natural history department Taxidermy collections moved into temporary storage from the University Museum in Bergen, Norway. And even long after death, animals can still be displaced by habitat loss, and in this wonderful 'A Moveable Beast' series, Skodvin's photographed the fragile and delicate moves of some pieces older than 150 years.

A man stands on a street staring into a doorway illuminated by steam and light. There is another man wearing a suit and walking along a craggy path through what seems to be a forest. These are just two of the many ambiguous photos that make up documentary photographer Michael Magers's fist book, "Independent Mysteries" (Hatje Cantz, 2019). Magers's work is not meant to be about any particular set of events. Rather, it is a collection of work culled from his archives of fleeting connections and unusual events that he encountered during his travels.

All they want is to do is play professionally, but for many young hopefuls from Africa their expensive journey to Turkey ends in exploitation

