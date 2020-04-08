Man Causes $10K In Water Damage To His Motel Room, Makes A Ridiculously Ill-Advised Attempt To Escape

There's finally an explanation to the seemingly incomprehensible viral video of the man caught on camera fleeing his flooded motel room by taking a misguided leap off the balcony, denting a Nissan Murano and landing bottom first on the parking lot below.

According to TMZ:

The person behind the camera, Prophet Amen Ra, tells us fire alarms were going off, but motel workers couldn't get into the room because it was locked. One staffer smashed a window to get inside, and once the door opened … the water started gushing out.

This clip I posted yesterday has been going viral all over FB & IG. I just happened to be walking by and caught this – @chanelwestcoast – @robdyrdek – @Ridiculousness – @SteeloBrim – @MTV – ! Wild times during the Quarantine @Complex @WORLDSTAR pic.twitter.com/0huxsmMCFz — Prophet Amen Ra – 預言者アーメン-ラー (@Deethebestemcee) April 6, 2020

[Read more about the incident at TMZ]