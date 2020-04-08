Man Causes $10K In Water Damage To His Motel Room, Makes A Ridiculously Ill-Advised Attempt To Escape
There's finally an explanation to the seemingly incomprehensible viral video of the man caught on camera fleeing his flooded motel room by taking a misguided leap off the balcony, denting a Nissan Murano and landing bottom first on the parking lot below.

The person behind the camera, Prophet Amen Ra, tells us fire alarms were going off, but motel workers couldn't get into the room because it was locked. One staffer smashed a window to get inside, and once the door opened … the water started gushing out.

[Read more about the incident at TMZ]

