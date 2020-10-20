👋 Welcome to Digg

Here's A Reddit Thread Of The Fastest Times People Saw A New Co-Worker Get Fired
LIVE FAST, FIRED YOUNG

Blink-182 once sang, "Work sucks, I know," but generally, if you play by the rules and do your job, things go smoothly. But there are always exceptions — like that new co-worker who shows a complete disregard for their position of employment and/or the safety of others and property.

In that spirit, bartertownbeer asked their fellow Redditors about the fastest times they've ever seen a new co-worker get fired, and people were more than willing to share their colleague hall-of-shame anecdotes.

A Girl Who Dropped A Bowling Ball On A Complaining Patron

Comment from discussion jeff_the_nurse's comment from discussion "What is the fastest you have ever seen a new co-worker get fired?".

A Guy Who Told His Trainer She Couldn't Tell Him What To Do Because She Was A Woman

Comment from discussion VerbableNouns's comment from discussion "What is the fastest you have ever seen a new co-worker get fired?".

A Temp Who Immediately Zonked Out After Huffing On A Compressed Air Duster

Comment from discussion grimcheesers's comment from discussion "What is the fastest you have ever seen a new co-worker get fired?".

A Bus Boy Who Was Told Not To Eat Bar Fruit And Then Proceeded To Eat It In Front Of His Boss

Comment from discussion Slim_Thicc_Jesus's comment from discussion "What is the fastest you have ever seen a new co-worker get fired?".

A Grocery Clerk Who Left Work Early To Go Shopping At The Same Grocery Store For A Party

Comment from discussion houseat261turnerlane's comment from discussion "What is the fastest you have ever seen a new co-worker get fired?".

The Guy Who Literally Snored Through His Second Day On The Job

Comment from discussion xsited1's comment from discussion "What is the fastest you have ever seen a new co-worker get fired?".

An Employee Who Celebrated Getting The Job By Immediately Going On Vacation And Not Calling In

He didn't show up the first day, the second day or the third day. I had to work a double shift for three days straight. Not fun. I answered the phone when he finally called in on the fourth day. He said, "I'm going to be honest with you, I've been in Orlando. My parents paid for a small vacation as a reward for getting the job. Would it be okay to start next week instead of this week?" — squeeeeenis

A Guy Who Carelessly Killed All The Lobsters

Comment from discussion professorglock's comment from discussion "What is the fastest you have ever seen a new co-worker get fired?".

A Grocery Clerk Who Chucked Cabbage At An Unruly Customer

Comment from discussion Revolutionary_Oil897's comment from discussion "What is the fastest you have ever seen a new co-worker get fired?".

A Construction Worker Who Took Everyone's Money On A Coffee Order And Just Split

Comment from discussion Dendad1218's comment from discussion "What is the fastest you have ever seen a new co-worker get fired?".

A Stock Clerk Who Acted Like A Bull In A China Shop

Comment from discussion 0bsolescencee's comment from discussion "What is the fastest you have ever seen a new co-worker get fired?".

A Guy Who Called The CEO Of His Company A 'Dumbass'

Comment from discussion NinthReever's comment from discussion "What is the fastest you have ever seen a new co-worker get fired?".


James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

