Here's A Reddit Thread Of The Fastest Times People Saw A New Co-Worker Get Fired
Blink-182 once sang, "Work sucks, I know," but generally, if you play by the rules and do your job, things go smoothly. But there are always exceptions — like that new co-worker who shows a complete disregard for their position of employment and/or the safety of others and property.
In that spirit, bartertownbeer asked their fellow Redditors about the fastest times they've ever seen a new co-worker get fired, and people were more than willing to share their colleague hall-of-shame anecdotes.
A Girl Who Dropped A Bowling Ball On A Complaining Patron
A Guy Who Told His Trainer She Couldn't Tell Him What To Do Because She Was A Woman
A Temp Who Immediately Zonked Out After Huffing On A Compressed Air Duster
A Bus Boy Who Was Told Not To Eat Bar Fruit And Then Proceeded To Eat It In Front Of His Boss
A Grocery Clerk Who Left Work Early To Go Shopping At The Same Grocery Store For A Party
The Guy Who Literally Snored Through His Second Day On The Job
An Employee Who Celebrated Getting The Job By Immediately Going On Vacation And Not Calling In
He didn't show up the first day, the second day or the third day. I had to work a double shift for three days straight. Not fun. I answered the phone when he finally called in on the fourth day. He said, "I'm going to be honest with you, I've been in Orlando. My parents paid for a small vacation as a reward for getting the job. Would it be okay to start next week instead of this week?" — squeeeeenis
A Guy Who Carelessly Killed All The Lobsters
A Grocery Clerk Who Chucked Cabbage At An Unruly Customer
A Construction Worker Who Took Everyone's Money On A Coffee Order And Just Split
A Stock Clerk Who Acted Like A Bull In A China Shop
A Guy Who Called The CEO Of His Company A 'Dumbass'
[Read more stories about the fastest times Redditors saw co-workers get fired]