Eric Trump Seemed To Say He's Part Of The LGBTQ Community. Here's What Really Happened
Eric Trump made some surprising comments during an appearance on "Fox & Friends" Tuesday morning after he was asked about a gay, "secret Trump voter" who was the subject of a New York Times op-ed by Bret Stephens.

Ainsley Earhardt asked if Trump was counting on secret voters like the anonymous lesbian woman mentioned in the Times column to win.

"I'm telling you, I see it every day, the LGBT community, they are incredible and you should see how they've come out in full force for my father every single day. I'm part of that community and we love the man and thank you for protecting our neighborhoods and thank you for protecting our cities," Trump replied.

Trump's comments went viral as snarky politicos on Twitter said his statement seemed to insinuate that he was part of the LGBTQ community.

In reality, Trump seemed to be speaking as a hypothetical LGBTQ Trump supporter.

Speaking to the The New York Post, Trump clarified his earlier remarks, adding that he has many gay friends who support his dad. He also said he is not bisexual.

"To clarify, many of our close friends are part of the LGBT community, which was the intent of my statement — the left has taken that vote for granted for a long time and support from the gay community for my father is incredible…"

"As to me personally, as I think you know, I am a happily married man to my wife, Lara," Trump told the newspaper.


