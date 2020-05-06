The Horrifying Moment An Elevator Malfunctions And Starts To Ascend When A Man Is Entering It
This was so close to turning into a "Final Destination" scene.
[Via Reddit]
North America's largest single coronavirus outbreak started at Cargill's Alberta meat-packing plant. Take a look within.
More than just another billionaire divorce spat, the Bosarge case offers a rare window into the highly secretive world of asset trusts in South Dakota, a state whose highly secretive and protective trust laws have made it a haven for billionaires and wealthy families around the world.
It might sound pretty counterintuitive, but it strangely works with certain brands of coffee.
The Humen Pearl River Bridge in China had to be temporarily shut down this week after it started undulating in the wind. It looks, uh, worrisome.
Why our minds are not designed to process threats like the coronavirus pandemic
Some businesses, like some people, are "super-spreaders."
It references some of the most terrible things we've experienced this year: an epidemic and, also, improbably, bees.
For "Blood Quantum" director Jeff Barnaby, record unemployment and rampant disease are nothing new: "It's the way Native people have always lived."
Gelatin powder can turn frozen beef into gourmet burgers — or give pan sauces, soups, stews and braises a lip-smacking finish.
It seems like a lot of movie extras are just phoning it in as this one astute viewer noticed from this classic film.
Scientific American is the essential guide to the most awe-inspiring advances in science and technology, explaining how they change our understanding of the world and shape our lives.
Is there a point to this? No. Is it cool? Yep.
The grocery delivery startup added 300,000 workers in eight weeks, but COVID-19 is still overtaking it in more ways than one.
If only this guy had stayed home and not made a huge fool of himself.
We investigated how impossible this was.
Just because there's a bottleneck in traffic doesn't mean you have license to do this.
How quickly have Americans adopted technologies over the past millennium?
The stock market plunged when the coronavirus crisis set in. But now it's on the rise, even as the pandemic continues, unemployment skyrockets, and GDP falls. What gives?
SoftRAM claimed to double the available Random-access memory on your computer for $79.95. Here's what happens when you run it on your computer.
From Pistol Pete to T-Mac, there's a wide range of off-guards who would have carved up the pace-and-space era if given the chance. Here are the five players we can't help but wonder about.
This is actually really impressive.
The therapist, author and podcast host offers wisdom on navigating romantic relationships under quarantine.
April 2020 matched the warmest April on record, continuing the year's robust global warming trend. But much of North America was cooler than usual.
What is the best product to wash your hands with according to science?
Cancer has taken his voice, but the unlikeliest movie star in Hollywood history still has a lot he wants to say.
A portrait of a modern family undone by the political zeitgeist.
During a COVID-19 briefing on April 19, Cuomo delivered a head-scratching anecdote about his daughter's girlfriend, and it's only made more surreal by comedian Maria DeCotis's interpretation of it here.
The human mind has long grappled with the elusive nature of time: what it is, how to record it, how it regulates life, and whether it exists as a fundamental building block of the universe. This timeline traces our evolving understanding of time through a history of observations in culture, physics, timekeeping and biology.
In the early 21st century, the rising young British actor was on an incredible run. But one mean joke on the entertainment world's biggest stage permanently changed how we felt about the "Talented Mr. Ripley" star.
The case for an actual coronavirus suppression strategy.
Beachgoers seem pretty lax about social distancing despite the coronavirus outbreak. Stephen Colbert's writing staff reimagines if they were as relaxed about sharks.
Elon Musk and Grimes announcement on Tuesday that their newborn son would be named X Æ A-12 sparked an outpouring of bemused reactions and facetious memes online.
Every word out of these two characters' mouths makes our blood boil.
An analysis of CDC data begins to show just how many lives are being lost to the pandemic in each state, and how many are beyond the norm.
Surfer Jamie O'Brien and his friends found a huge storm drain in Hawaii and had some fun (?).
The wagon — and the wagon wheel — could not have been put together in stages. Either it works, or it doesn't. And it enabled humans to spread rapidly into huge parts of the world.
GQ staffer Clay Skipper tried a round of split squats and calf raises with the New York Red Bulls.
"I think the critical success factors in New Zealand were good science and great leadership working together."
Broken printers. Stepping on Beyblades. A Keurig machine glued shut by a mischievous toddler. These are the moments that finally broke these quarantined parents.
France, Germany, Denmark, the United Kingdom and others are seeking to limit the scope of the economic downturn from the coronavirus by paying private-sector salaries. Can the United States do this too?
After going for an "Alien"-style face-hugging attack, the sugar glider opts for something much, much cuter.
Seven weeks ago, South Korea and the US had the same number of COVID-19 deaths. Today, South Korea has less than 300, and the U.S. has more than 70,000.
This little boy loves helping his parents train the dogs to sit.
The videos aren't proof of extraterrestrial life, but that doesn't mean they aren't interesting.
Because Disney is in so many businesses — theme parks, hotels and resorts, cruises, movies, television, streaming, retail — it will provide a nice case study of whether the coronavirus "changes everything" in the long run.