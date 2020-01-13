Young Elephant Will Do Whatever It Takes To Make Fence Painter Play With Her
We have to talk about the elephant in the fenced room now.
[Via Twitter]
Would you rather meet LeBron James or Tfue? The question was posed in December to 9-year-old Guy Dadon. He was sitting with his mother after playing basketball in Los Angeles. "LeBr ..." the mother began. "Tfue!" the son interjected with a big smile.
2020 looks to be a big year for Josh Hartnett, who has fallen out of the spotlight in the last decade.
Come for the amazing athleticism of Spitfire, the record-breaking whippet. Stay for the loving relationship between him and his trainer.
Guess this is the fast food restaurant Michael Scott worked at before Dunder Mifflin.
Houston Astros GM Jeff Luhnow and manager AJ Hinch have been suspended for one year after an MLB investigation found the team used technology to cheat during its World Series-winning 2017 season, it was announced Monday.
Even if you don't care about the royals (which, fair enough), this is a remarkable illustration of how the UK's tabloids operate.
Yoshi Tanenbaum calls this a "Bigflip 360" which *severely* undersells what he's trying to do.
Like all the best con artists, Randy Constant was a charmer, hard not to like. Big hearted. Good listener. You'd never have guessed that the father of three, grandfather of five was a liar, cheat and serial philanderer who masterminded one of the biggest and longest-running frauds in the history of American agriculture.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
If he's done it thrice, he's sure to do it the fourth time.
In order to drum up business for local movie theaters in Africa (most notably in Ghana), theater owners would commission local artists to paint movie posters.
We can feel his terror just watching this video.
An artist selection committee of nine, ranging from museum professionals and journalists to practicing designers, chose a total of 20 fine artists, manga artists, graphic designers, calligraphers, and photographers from across Japan and beyond to bring their unique perspective to the Games.
We see footage of Amazon package theft all the time, but what we don't see every day is the house owners getting their packages back.
Open-source intelligence proved vital in the investigation into Ukraine Airlines flight PS752. Then Iranian officials had to admit the truth.
There's a reason this classic is missing from the New York Public Library's list of the 10 most-checked-out books of all time.
Noah Kalina originally uploaded six years of progress in 2006 — and the video went viral. Here's the update.
It turns out that what is commonly though to be the first post is wrong.
A handful of companies have pushed the boundaries of intellectual property law by laying claim to individual colors. But is it really possible to "own" a color?
The trailer for "Morbius" also features a surprise cameo from a Spider-Man villain at the end. "Morbius" will premiere in theaters on July 31.
"We ran outside and lunged at them, which made them scurry. Max didn't seem phased at all."
Theoretical physicist Sabine Hossenfelder on why Physics is experiencing 40 years of stagnation because physicists are unwilling to adopt new methods.
We could listen to this all day.
He wrote "SOS" in the snow and traced the letters in ashes. Tyson Steele knew it was his best bet for help.
Dr. Barbara Roberts, a groundbreaking woman in medicine, treated — and fell in love with — the most brutal and dangerous men alive. Then, some say, she helped bring down New England's biggest crime family
Badgley, who plays a romanticized serial killer in the TV show "You," is fully aware of how little effort it takes for him to change from "nice guy" to "creepy guy."
Don't call Casper a mattress company. Casper, which filed paperwork to go public on Friday, says it is "a pioneer of the Sleep Economy."
Social media influencer Tavo Betancourt gets exposed for cheating on a Super Mario Bros. speed run.
As one of the northernmost settlements on earth, the Norwegian hamlet of Longyearbyen has become a magnet for adventurous souls looking to start a new life. But when an unsettling crime happened, it brought home a harsh reality: in the modern world, trouble always finds you.
A woman told police she was raped by three New York Mets. They were never charged. She was forgotten. Almost 30 years later, I wanted to understand what happened.
This pack of wolves wasn't exactly pleased when they found out a bear had taken over the carcass of a bull elk the wolves had killed earlier in the day.
During the 1980 presidential campaign, a notorious Hollywood satanist was linked to a plot to murder the third Kennedy brother, uncovered documents show.
"My apartment building manager told me they had secured a door on the stairwell. It's easily unlockable."
"I will carry this fight forward — I just won't be doing it as a candidate for president this year," Booker told supporters in an email.
Bristlecone pines have survived various catastrophes over the millennia, and they may survive humanity.
The nominations for the 92nd Academy Awards were unveiled Monday morning. See the full list.
Now *that's* an exit.
Physics researcher Gilles Esposito-Farese found prime numbers in the thousands of digits that render vivid images.
When Sunny's asylum application was refused, he took refuge overnight on London's buses — for two decades.
As goalkeeper Elliott Justham rushed out of his area to stop a play, his clearance went straight to Notts County player Michael Doyle who dispatched the ball straight into the goal, from just inside the half-line.
The White House tweeted out this photo last night, declaring "First snow of the year!" The tweet confused a lot of people, to say the least, largely because it didn't snow at all in Washington, D.C. yesterday. In fact, it reached 70 degrees on Sunday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.
The old adage 'you get what you pay for' has never been more real in this demonstration of cheap paint versus a professional job.
Authorities have warned of an "imminent hazardous eruption" from Taal volcano.
"This happened with a few friends as we were leaving downtown. The other driver was charged with drunk driving."
The story of El Salvador's gang problem is a study in shortsighted thinking and Donald Trump's policies threaten to make a bad situation even worse.