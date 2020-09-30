👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

This Reddit Thread Of The Dumbest Things People 'Actually Believed' Might Make You Feel A Lot Smarter
THE SONG ISN'T 'DON'T GO, JASON WATERFALLS'?

You've probably believed a lot of comically erroneous things over the course of your life thus far. And if surveys are correct, you probably still do. This could be because of something your parents told you (we're looking at you, dad from "Calvin and Hobbes") or because you imagined a false fact that seemed plausible.

In a popular thread on r/AskReddit, Vinyl_BunBuns quizzed his fellow Redditors on the dumbest things they "actually believed," and people delivered some remarkably memorable responses.

That Only Bald People Wore Hats

Comment from discussion Narniach's comment from discussion "What's the dumbest thing you actually believed?".

That The TLC Song Went 'Don't Go, Jason Waterfalls'

Comment from discussion finalmantisy83's comment from discussion "What's the dumbest thing you actually believed?".

That People Used To Be Grayscale Like In Old Photos

Comment from discussion AskTheRedditors2's comment from discussion "What's the dumbest thing you actually believed?".

That People Had 'Divorce Ceremonies' When They Got Divorced

When I was a little kid, I believed that when people got divorced, they had a divorce ceremony, like where they had to go to church and say, "I don't." I imagined that the woman wore a black divorce dress (like her wedding dress had been dyed black), and that everybody went to the reception where the ex-bride and ex-groom sat on opposite sides of the hall and there was a divorce cake where the bride and groom had their backs to each other with their arms angrily crossed. I eventually learned, from watching my mom's soap operas, that this was not the case and was kind of disappointed because I'd been to a few weddings by then and was interested in what a divorce ceremony was like. —ilovetab

That You Could Smell Underwater

Comment from discussion ms_horseshoe's comment from discussion "What's the dumbest thing you actually believed?".

That Police Officers Have To Tell You The Truth

Comment from discussion Redditpbl2009's comment from discussion "What's the dumbest thing you actually believed?".

That A Watermelon Would Grow In Your Belly If You Swallowed The Seeds

Comment from discussion ThatOneWhoSparkles's comment from discussion "What's the dumbest thing you actually believed?".

That The Great Wall Of China Had A Cat Adoption Program

Comment from discussion _always_sunny_'s comment from discussion "What's the dumbest thing you actually believed?".

That 'Goth' Was A Religion

Comment from discussion MrMaggah314's comment from discussion "What's the dumbest thing you actually believed?".

That Professional Wrestling Is Real

Comment from discussion ghost0427's comment from discussion "What's the dumbest thing you actually believed?".

That Their Dead Brother Turned Into A Skittle In A Bowling Accident

Comment from discussion Hartsock91's comment from discussion "What's the dumbest thing you actually believed?".

That The Internet Would Make People More Informed

Comment from discussion Harry_Saturn's comment from discussion "What's the dumbest thing you actually believed?".

Editor's note: some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.


[Read more dumb things people actually believed on Reddit]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

FONTAIN OF YOUTH

figma.com

Little technical issues with fonts in technology — like a text that arrives with unreadable symbols — seem like small bugs that permeate interaction with our machines. But these are not bugs.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample