This Reddit Thread Of The Dumbest Things People 'Actually Believed' Might Make You Feel A Lot Smarter

You've probably believed a lot of comically erroneous things over the course of your life thus far. And if surveys are correct, you probably still do. This could be because of something your parents told you (we're looking at you, dad from "Calvin and Hobbes") or because you imagined a false fact that seemed plausible.

In a popular thread on r/AskReddit, Vinyl_BunBuns quizzed his fellow Redditors on the dumbest things they "actually believed," and people delivered some remarkably memorable responses.

That Only Bald People Wore Hats

That The TLC Song Went 'Don't Go, Jason Waterfalls'

That People Used To Be Grayscale Like In Old Photos

That People Had 'Divorce Ceremonies' When They Got Divorced

When I was a little kid, I believed that when people got divorced, they had a divorce ceremony, like where they had to go to church and say, "I don't." I imagined that the woman wore a black divorce dress (like her wedding dress had been dyed black), and that everybody went to the reception where the ex-bride and ex-groom sat on opposite sides of the hall and there was a divorce cake where the bride and groom had their backs to each other with their arms angrily crossed. I eventually learned, from watching my mom's soap operas, that this was not the case and was kind of disappointed because I'd been to a few weddings by then and was interested in what a divorce ceremony was like. —ilovetab

That You Could Smell Underwater

That Police Officers Have To Tell You The Truth

That A Watermelon Would Grow In Your Belly If You Swallowed The Seeds

That The Great Wall Of China Had A Cat Adoption Program

That 'Goth' Was A Religion

That Professional Wrestling Is Real

That Their Dead Brother Turned Into A Skittle In A Bowling Accident

That The Internet Would Make People More Informed

Editor's note: some responses have been lightly edited for clarity.



