Dr. Phil's $5.75 million Beverly Hills mansion is currently for sale now, and so for the first time, we get a glimpse of what the 6,170 square feet house, purchased by the famous TV personality but decorated and occupied by his son, musician Jordan McGraw, actually looks like. On the outside, the mansion may seem normal enough, but once you venture inside, that's when the fever dream truly begins.

Let's start with what the mansion looks like from the outside.

Looks like a typical Beverly Hills mansion. Nothing to really raise an eyebrow for.

But then you start to get a subtle hint of the Jordan McGraw's sensibilities with the front gate. It's nothing too startling, even though that is quite a lot of vines.

Once you go inside, however, it's a different story entirely.

Where do we even begin? There's the vine-covered staircase which looks like a stage production straight out of "Sleeping Beauty" or "The Lord of the Rings" and which echoes the aesthetic of the front gate.

There's the wall mounted with guns in the dining room, which a spokesperson for the "Dr. Phil Show" has explained is an anti-gun art installation: "The 'guns' on display are actually an anti-gun art installation where the useless guns are melted."

There's that eye-catching artwork in the foyer with a bear and the word "fuck."

And many figurines. Perhaps a bit too many, some might say.

To say that the inside of the mansion is eccentric would be underselling it. This is a psychedelic fever dream, fueled by a love for opulent colors, quirky artwork, miscellaneous bric-a-brac and figurines, lots of figurines. We're not sure we can call this beautiful, but we're sure that this is a house we won't easily forget, even if we wanted to. All those figurines that are staring at us silently will make sure of that.


