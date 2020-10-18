This Is The Best And Weirdest Donald Trump Impersonation We've Seen
Comedian James Austin Johnson channels Donald Trump and deconstructs the world of "Weird Al" Yankovic.
[Via Instagram]
Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.
Email will be sent to:
Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.
Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.
Comedian James Austin Johnson channels Donald Trump and deconstructs the world of "Weird Al" Yankovic.
[Via Instagram]
Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Lora DiCarlo said her company's robotic vibrator, the Osé, would redefine the market. But her hyped-up personal brand would be the real master stroke.
We need public spaces, built in the spirit of Walt Whitman, that allow us to gather, communicate, and share in something bigger than ourselves.
Comedian James Austin Johnson channels Donald Trump and deconstructs the world of "Weird Al" Yankovic.
Losing election candidate Jami-Lee Ross was accused of "whipping up fear and hysteria" during the election campaign by Newshub's political editor Tova O'Brien.
A special "fall cleaning edition" of find the cat.
Forty-five years ago, Robert Altman offered a vision of the US centred on the home of country music. It's a tale of disorder and denial still relevant now, writes Christina Newland.
West Ham United's Manuel Lanzini
secured a point for his team after he scored a stunning last minute equalizer against Tottenham Hotspur.
Gen Z has an incredible talent for coming up with painfully specific insults for those who don't wear a mask or social distance.
Implanting machine components into human bodies, argues one scholar, could make for a better society.
Over 6,000 pedestrians were killed by motor vehicles in 2018, the highest number of fatalities since 1990. The rise of a certain car's popularity may be to blame.
Thanks to support from the community and the world, the Doctor Who villain is rising again.
Hollywood's most dominant box-office force is shifting emphasis away from the blockbuster biz to try to eat Netflix's lunch, accelerating a "direct-to-consumer" strategy that was already under way in the COVID-era of diminishing theatrical returns.
We have so much water out there, but we can't really drink it.
A new AI-inspired study suggests hominins in the eastern Mediterranean forged flint blades in flame.
George Stephanopoulos (Mikey Day) hosts a town hall with Joe Biden (Jim Carrey) while Savannah Guthrie (Kate McKinnon) hosts one with Donald Trump (Alec Baldwin.)
The New York Post's Hunter Biden laptop story is conspiracy candy, and it's the most bizarre story of a truly unbelievable year.
A data detective makes a surprising discovery.
Here's a a custom Star Wars inspired entertainment center built from scratch.
Half the corals on Australia's Great Barrier Reef have died over the past 25 years, scientists said Wednesday, warning that climate change is irreversibly destroying the World Heritage-listed underwater ecosystem.
The Arctic is warming more than twice as fast as the rest of the world. Some scientists believe that thawing permafrost — ground frozen since the last Ice Age — is about to release enormous amounts of climate-warming emissions.
How robotics make the images of food look incredible.
With their miniature ramps, stairs and holes cut into fences and stone walls, the gardens of Kirtlington in Oxfordshire are a haven for wildlife
Not every review of the 1997 movie was glowing when "Shawshank Redemption" first came out.
The acclaimed actress and mental-health activist opens up about her Hollywood highs and lows, granddad Ernest, and the time Woody Allen propositioned her when she was 17.
The story of the fictional Ford Bronco pitchman may be one of the funniest movies of the year. And the new Hulu release could be just the beginning for the character.
A nightmare situation.
Floppy, wiggly and filled with joy, we haven't seen a Halloween costume this iconic since the Nixon mask was invented.
Docuseries, like HBO's series about NXIVM called "The Vow," are TV's latest prestige offering — but they're not so different from their trashier predecessors.
Brian Edward Kahrs ingeniously cruises along Clearwater Beach in this DIY contraption.
Within weeks of the gathering that drew nearly half a million bikers, the Dakotas, along with Wyoming, Minnesota and Montana, were leading the nation in new coronavirus infections per capita.
After 20 years with a Mac, I tried 30 days with a PC.
A design oversight for the Citigroup Center nearly put 200,000 New Yorkers in danger.
Worse yet, stripping the IRS, DOJ and SEC of their powers has been a completely bipartisan effort.
It... let's just say it would not be good. Here, let's do the math.
Japanese researchers used a supercomputer to create an animation of how particles spread when sitting at the dinner table.
Researchers are finding clues to autistic behavior — in patients' gut bacteria. Using fecal transplants to improve symptoms have shown promise in preliminary studies.
New York's Andrew Rice explores the future of real estate when the city's office buildings are empty.
An intrepid filmmaker restored old footage of the intersection of Broadway and Exchange Alley looking uptown in Manhattan.
A federal class-action lawsuit accuses New York police of unconstitutionally detaining people in order to run their IDs.
Diane Lane on finding her comedic potential in Frances, binging raw garlic in her go-to taverna between scenes, and her "embarrassing" real-life trip to Cortona.
"Pax was doing math in homeschool where they're learning to count money. He recognized that the math question had a familiar name, Jayden, which is also his cousin's name."
The rural poverty that created Dolly Parton.
Cory Doctorow's "Little Brother" series has been a young-adult sci-fi bible for teen hacktivists. But with the latest and darkest book in the trilogy, it's all grown up.
Mika the Ragdoll Cat loves to relax by the koi pond and gently gets kissed by the fish.
This is the story of the Naushon Island great white shark, as told by those who were there.
Featuring a different side of the Sunshine State and photos of the "Deathmatch Drive-In."
The sound of her cooking is so satisfying.