Meteorologist's Live Weather Forecast At Home Is Interrupted By Dog
Brody the dog wanted his owner's attention and he knew he was going to get it, one way or another.
[Via Twitter]
Experts say at least 18 months. Here's how to shorten the timeline.
Medical researchers are puzzled over why the coronavirus — which typically lasts about two weeks in the body — endures for longer in some patients.
Presh from Mind Your Decisions has a brain-teaser that seems, at first glance, unfeasible to answer.
John Williams's iconic "Star Wars" score was one of the key reasons the original trilogy was so successful. "The Rise Of Skywalker" is so bad, this YouTuber argues, that it even ruins the soundtrack.
The connection between your eyes and your emotions — and how to use it to your advantage.
In quarantine, people are inadvertently exposing their reading habits — embarrassing, surprising and impressive.
We've seen a lot of Atom Central's restored nuclear test footage, but this 1957 clip from the Plumbbob test escaped our notice — and it's quite something.
We're very excited about what the baby's first word will be.
Far from the "Riverdale" set, actress Marisol Nichols uses her acting skills to help law enforcement agencies catch child sexual predators and pedophiles.
The iconic blades of medieval Japan and Europe, compared.
"It is technically sound, but there have been issues that have come up on almost every level."
Our five-step guide will help you speed up your Internet connection and eliminate wireless dead zones while you're stuck at home
"What could go wrong?" he probably thought. What could go wrong, indeed.
The coronavirus pandemic has sped up a revolution in home working, leaving offices around the world empty. But what was the point of them anyway?
An extraordinarily gifted young musician plays both the guitar and bass simultaneously to a classic rock song.
Through the magic of technology, Vocal Synthesis produced a deepfake audio version of Frank Sinatra "singing" the lyrics to ABBA's "Dancing Queen" and a brave person on the internet added a backing track and autotuned it.
With tens of billions of dollars on the line, this experimental tokamak fusion reactor — a nuclear fusion plasma reactor where extremely hot, charged plasma spins and generates virtually limitless energy — is one of a handful of extremely costly "miniature suns" around the world.
No matter how much we try, it's hard for us to reconcile in our brains that structures like this can hold together.
The back of Donnie Baseball's 1987 Topps card set Sam Miller off on an adventure that spans the bizarre history of trading card blurbs.
A journey into the desperate world of ordinary citizens trying to get personal protective equipment to health care workers — against hospitals' wishes
Matt Burton got the shock of a lifetime when the front latch of his Lotus Elise sports car's roof failed and the whole thing gave way.
Ten years ago, I wrote a story that changed lives forever—including my own. I went back to examine the wreckage
A Russian man pulls off an extraordinary feat of strength.
Fauci compared finding remdesivir to finding AZT, a drug that proved crucial for treating AIDS.
This crisis is the ideal time to make radical changes to how we work in America.
Here are some tips to making sure your fruits and vegetables have a longer shelf life.
The harrowing story of the tourists, crew, and captain trapped on a cruise ship that would become a microcosm of the confusion and panic engulfing the globe.
The Silicon Valley engineer, who had no background in medical supplies but was recommended by the White House, never delivered the ventilators. Now New York is trying to claw back the money.
Samara Ginsberg performs the classic theme song from the popular 1980s kids show.
The problem of common-sense reasoning has plagued the field of artificial intelligence for over 50 years. Now a new approach, borrowing from two disparate lines of thinking, has made important progress.
The industrial giant missed the shale boom, overspent on projects, and saw its debt rise to $50 billion as its stock plummeted. Behind Exxon's fall from oil juggernaut to mediocre company.
Even without VR goggles, this is quite something.
The state is about to find out how many people need to lose their lives to shore up the economy.
When the Mangbetu people of the Democratic Republic of the Congo introduced Western scientists to a smoky-gray, rat-size animal, they told tales of how a grown man could stand on the mammal's back without hurting it.
Ice cream cone in a whirlpool? Ice cream cone in a whirlpool.
As businesses reopen, social distancing rules will lead to new partitions between workspaces, reminiscent of the fabric-clad dividers of the 1980s.
Scientists have spent three decades cleaning up the Hanford Site's 177 giant tanks of radioactive sludge. And they're just getting started.
This guy took social distancing to a whole new level.
We imagined a four-level mall, mapped with brands like Macy's and J.C. Penney, to show which top-name retailers face the most trouble in the coronavirus economy.
It's a simple way to illustrate an economic system where the city doesn't let anyone fall into poverty, while also living within a sustainable environmental footprint.
Alligators are the new dogs, apparently.
There's little reason to believe passing outdoor encounters pose a major risk of spreading the coronavirus.
The mockumentary boom of the early aughts — highlighted by "The Office" — ran parallel to the reality TV boom. Now, as reality TV has become entrenched, its parodic cousin has waned in popularity.
In response to a question about Tesla's liquidity, Musk focused his ire on the stay-at-home orders (which are keeping Tesla's California factory closed).
Russian President Vladimir Putin says his country's coronavirus crisis will get worse. It's already bad, experts say.