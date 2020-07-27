When Pittsburgh Pirates manager Derek Shelton had an argument with plate umpire Jordan Baker in a game between the Pirates and the St. Louis Cardinals on Sunday, he made sure to put on a mask first.

Shelton was unhappy and clashed with Baker in the third inning after pitcher Derek Holland was ejected for arguing about a balls-and-strikes call.

Later in an interview, Shelton paid Baker a compliment in terms of how they handled their socially-distanced argument: "Jordan did a really good job of it. We were trying to stay distant, which we were both aware of. Then his mask broke midway through [our argument] so I wanted to make sure that my mask stayed up and he was great."

Manager and umpire arguments in 2020 are just a tad different than normal.



TV: FSMW

Stream: FSGO – https://t.co/einVSr6Rgw pic.twitter.com/kg7NAEo28h — FOX Sports Midwest (@FSMidwest) July 26, 2020



[Via Twitter]