THANK YOU DEMI :')

Digg · Updated:

The highlight of 2020 is finally here! If you know what this is, chances are you've already seen this video. If you don't: welcome to the wonderful world of Demi. Among many other wonderful things he does — writing song parodies for hit films, "rejected" songs for TV shows and speculative new Drake lyrics — every year for the past five years on September 21st, he posts a video of himself dancing to a modified version of Earth, Wind & Fire's seminal song "September."

The bottommost video is this year's submission, but you can click through to the thread on Twitter or visit his YouTube to find every September 21st video he's made (so far). Enjoy.

[Via Twitter]

