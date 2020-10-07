👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account

LOOKING OUT FOR NUMBER UN

Digg

The two deepfake political ads from anti-corruption organization RepresentUs come with the same message: democracy is fragile.

The two ads were initially meant to air on broadcast networks like Fox, CNN, and MSNBC, but were pulled from airing at the last minute, likely because of the sensitive nature of deepfakes and how they might be misconstrued as being real, despite the fact that in case of these two ads, they came with warnings that the footage is not real.


[Read more about the deepfake ads here]

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample