These Deepfake Message From Kim Jong-Un And Vladimir Putin Are Incredibly Unsettling
The two deepfake political ads from anti-corruption organization RepresentUs come with the same message: democracy is fragile.
The two ads were initially meant to air on broadcast networks like Fox, CNN, and MSNBC, but were pulled from airing at the last minute, likely because of the sensitive nature of deepfakes and how they might be misconstrued as being real, despite the fact that in case of these two ads, they came with warnings that the footage is not real.
[Read more about the deepfake ads here]