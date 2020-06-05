DC Mayor Has Massive 'Black Lives Matter' Mural Painted On Street, But DC's BLM Group Is Not Pleased
DC Mayor Muriel Bowser had a street in the city painted with the slogan "Black Lives Matter" in huge yellow letters, and it's staggering to behold:
Mayor Bowser also renamed a plaza near the White House the "Black Lives Matter Plaza."
But DC's local Black Lives Matter group has derided the street mural as "performative," and with good reason: for all her symbolic support of the BLM movement, Mayor Bowser is also currently proposing to increase police budget by $19 million.
Mayor Bowser might want to consider putting her money where her mural is.
[Via Twitter]