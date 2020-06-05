DC Mayor Muriel Bowser had a street in the city painted with the slogan "Black Lives Matter" in huge yellow letters, and it's staggering to behold:

Mayor Bowser also renamed a plaza near the White House the "Black Lives Matter Plaza."

Mayor Bowser has renamed 16th Street NW just in front of the White House "Black Lives Matter Plz." Here's video of the sign going up. pic.twitter.com/NYnolEe7Qg — Julie Zauzmer (@JulieZauzmer) June 5, 2020

But DC's local Black Lives Matter group has derided the street mural as "performative," and with good reason: for all her symbolic support of the BLM movement, Mayor Bowser is also currently proposing to increase police budget by $19 million.

Black Lives Matter DC on the mayor's street painting: "This is performative and a distraction from her active counter organizing to our demands"



—The mayor's proposed budget boosts $$$ for traditional policing, cuts $$$ on community-based interventionhttps://t.co/Xh7KmyDKYa — Hamza Shaban (@hshaban) June 5, 2020

Mayor Bowser might want to consider putting her money where her mural is.

[Via Twitter]