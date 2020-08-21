Winter is coming.

Folks are beginning to lament the slow descent toward darkness as summer gives way to fall. Earlier this week, a widely shared graphic from Syracuse, New York, TV station NewsChannel 9 showed upstate New York's sunset to be getting earlier and earlier by the day.

Today is our last 8pm sunset until April 26, 2021! Posted by NewsChannel 9 on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Neil Kaye, climate data scientist from the United Kingdom's national weather service, put together a fascinating day length map based on latitude.

In some locations like Reykjavik, Iceland, the sun never sets in the summer months; conversely, the region also experiences polar night, darkness lasting for more than 24 hours, during winter months.

Day length by latitude as the year progresses#dataviz pic.twitter.com/Z80iKoWmF7 — Neil Kaye (@neilrkaye) August 21, 2020

[Via Twitter]