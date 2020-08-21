Day Length By Latitude Throughout The Year, Visualized
Winter is coming.
Folks are beginning to lament the slow descent toward darkness as summer gives way to fall. Earlier this week, a widely shared graphic from Syracuse, New York, TV station NewsChannel 9 showed upstate New York's sunset to be getting earlier and earlier by the day.
Neil Kaye, climate data scientist from the United Kingdom's national weather service, put together a fascinating day length map based on latitude.
In some locations like Reykjavik, Iceland, the sun never sets in the summer months; conversely, the region also experiences polar night, darkness lasting for more than 24 hours, during winter months.
[Via Twitter]