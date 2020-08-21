DARKNESS IS SPREADING

Winter is coming.

Folks are beginning to lament the slow descent toward darkness as summer gives way to fall. Earlier this week, a widely shared graphic from Syracuse, New York, TV station NewsChannel 9 showed upstate New York's sunset to be getting earlier and earlier by the day.

Today is our last 8pm sunset until April 26, 2021!

Neil Kaye, climate data scientist from the United Kingdom's national weather service, put together a fascinating day length map based on latitude.

In some locations like Reykjavik, Iceland, the sun never sets in the summer months; conversely, the region also experiences polar night, darkness lasting for more than 24 hours, during winter months.

