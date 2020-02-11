Whether or not you were alive and connected to the World Wide Web in the late 90s, you probably are (or should be) familiar with the era's pivotal internet moment: the video of an animated baby dancing to Blue Swede's "Hooked On A Feeling," AKA the Dancing Baby, AKA Baby Cha-Cha, AKA the Oogachaka Baby, AKA the stuff of nightmares.

It was remarkable at the time for the (unnerving) realism achieved by the finely adjusted combination of data and physics models and animation — not to mention the absurdity of the music set to the video. In addition to circulating the internet and the news in 1996 and 1997, the seminal '90s TV show "Ally McBeal" made use of the video on several occasions. You could call it the first viral video, or the first meme, or the first moment we realized just how lawless the internet could be.

Anyway, whether or not you're in the right headspace for it, the Dancing Baby is back — in HD this time. Last week, Twitter user @JArmstrongArty shared a thread detailing exactly how he dug up the original Dancing Baby files and tweaked them to give us an even more vivid fever dream than ever before.

HOW I RE-DISCOVERED THE MODEL FOR 'THE DANCING BABY', RE-RENDERED THE ORIGINAL MEME IN HD, AND PORTED IT TO GMOD: A THREAD (1/11)

(Mod: https://t.co/aE6Wse2tWN , YT: https://t.co/6fOjisXXMz) pic.twitter.com/J0ASNxncdB — JArmstrongArt (@JArmstrongArty) February 7, 2020

You can read the full thread here. After all, it's important to remember internet history, but it's also crucial that we learn from it and avoid repeating our mistakes.



[Via Twitter]