Dad Has Devious Hack To Convince His Children To Take A Nap
Come for this guy's stroke of genius, stay for the maniacal, movie-villain laugh he lets loose at the end.
[Via Twitter]
We know that PowerPoint kills. Most often the only victims are our audience's inspiration and interest. This, however, is the story of a PowerPoint slide that actually helped kill seven people.
The name "Karen" has become cultural shorthand for a very specific type of woman: usually white, entitled, older and brandishing a "Can I speak to the manager" attitude. But just how common has the name "Karen" been over time in the US?
Real-life footage of near misses on train tracks are used in this hard-hitting PSA.
American men are failing the pandemic.
States couldn't afford to pay their share of the new benefits, and the president's executive order excludes many of the country's 30 million unemployed people.
Hilary Swank is an astronaut torn between her mission to Mars and her attachments to her family back at Earth in Netflix's new space series "Away." "Away" premieres on Netflix on September 4.
The waters around Mosher Island can be treacherous, and it was Thom Drew's job to help ships navigate them — until the Coast Guard automated lighthouses like his.
The ads are everywhere. You can learn to serve like Serena Williams or write like Margaret Atwood. But what MasterClass really delivers is something altogether different.
The Urban Air worker was supposed to catch the guy coming through the zip-line. Things, however, didn't turn out as expected.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
Their families may be icons of corporate America and the Republican elite, but a new generation of wealthy young people is making clear that their politics are liberal and they'll vote and donate accordingly.
YouTuber Mark Rober wanted to get a taste of what it would feel like to be in the middle of a shark-feeding frenzy.
How a contract killer's 35-year run of murder and mayhem in California's Central Valley reflects a far more widespread injustice: The institutions that were supposed to protect a community failed it again and again.
There are a lot of caveats you have to put in your Instagram captions this day.
Here's how YouTuber Stuff Made harnessed explosive charges to design a baseball hat that hits the ball way faster than normal people can hit by hand.
Mississippi's former AG waged a nine-year battle with Google that prompted the company to take him to court — provoking states that are now pursuing a potentially devastating lawsuit.
10-year-old Nandi Bushell shows her range by covering the Joy Division hit all by herself.
Car doors are engineered to sound much sturdier than they really are. Welcome to the science of automobile psychoacoustics.
Benches cleared during the seventh inning of the Astros-Athletics series finale Sunday, tempers flaring at last between the AL West rivals months after Houston's sign-stealing scandal was brought to light by Oakland pitcher Mike Fiers.
On March 18, Cameron Butchart was the man who stopped the Ruby Princess from docking in Sydney. The subsequent hundreds of coronavirus cases and deaths could have remained on the other side of a sliding door if Butchart's decision stood.
The oldest-known living person is Kane Tanaka, a Japanese woman who is a mind-boggling 116 years old. But if you ask David Sinclair, he'd argue that 116 is just middle age. At least, he thinks it should be.
In 2006, it was discovered that William Lyttle had built an intricate network of tunnels below his house in Hackney, London.
A law firm webinar advised employers on how to avoid becoming a target of CODE, an organizing initiative in tech and video game industries.
Space aliens are having a moment in America, thanks to the Blink-182 frontman's E.T.-hunting A-team. But what's his real plan?
The key is to go in as unsuspiciously as possible.
"Zelda refuses to share pretty much anything she has. Food, of course, is no exception."
A collection of new research provides more clues about where and how microplastics are spreading.
Last year, intelligence officials gathered to write a classified report on Russia's interest in the 2020 election. An investigation from the magazine uncovered what happened next.
Cardi B And Megan Thee Stallion deliver a music video chock-full of T&A, and an incomprehensible Kylie Jenner cameo.
"That was the craziest day of my career. I've been practicing for about 22 years, and I've done urgent, emergency C-sections, but never in an ICU setting."
More than a century before Instagram, Agnes B. Marshall mastered the art of extravagant ice cream designs.
This bulldog is not afraid of fireworks and would've chased this bottle rocket to the moon.
Attempts to find brain structures responsible for supposed cognitive sex differences have not succeeded.
Can you have a memorable and scenic road trip in California with the pandemic continuing to be a threat? One writer found out.
The Avengers star explains why Americans should be concerned about chemicals designed to never breakdown are poisoning our water sources.
"What people need to know is we're not protesting churches. We're protesting this church."
As scientists race to develop a COVID-19 vaccine, experts say obesity could prove an impediment — a sobering prospect for a nation in which nearly half of all adults are obese.
Boone the dog has an improbable friendship with Biggie the fish.
Slowing the coronavirus has been especially difficult for the United States because of its tradition of prioritizing individualism and missteps by the Trump administration.
A lifelong Republican teacher turns on Trump.
An otter fleeing from an orca hopped onto a boat with only seconds to spare.
Up to $1 billion in small business relief dollars went to hotel chains with more than 500 employees. One beneficiary was the client of a former aide to Sen. Susan Collins who was among many lobbying her to create this special exception.
They were known as the United States' 'rock 'n' roll' football team in a champagne era for the sport. Now, the New York Cosmos are back.
The Borealopelta is one of the most well-preserved fossils of its kind ever found. How did it withstand the test of time?
"Fresh From Poland," a vegetarian Polish cookbook, honors the country's cornucopia of traditional vegetable dishes, from its bright chopped vegetable salads to its unforgettable stuffed pierogi.
