This 60-Second Video Captures The Explosion Of COVID-19 Cases In The US Since March
As it seems likely that the United States is heading into a third peak of COVID-19 cases, this 1-minute video from Reddit user bgregory98 paints a sobering picture of the progression of the pandemic since March.
Using COVID-19 case count data from the New York Times, bgregory98 created this map that shows the weekly cases per 10,000 people in each county from March to mid-October. Counties where COVID-19 cases grew fastest are dark red, and the curve below the map represents the weekly average of daily new cases for the whole country.
[Via Reddit]