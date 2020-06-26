'WE ARE HAPPY AND ALIVE'

A couple was shocked to see a photo of themselves in The Times of India being attributed to a story entitled "Kol man kills wife, mom-in-law; shoots self." Amit Agarwal and Shilpi Agarwal reacted to the misattribution by recording themselves being safe and sound.

The newspaper had used the photo of the couple for a story related to another Amit Agarwal, and later apologized when notified of the error. "Many believed that we were actually dead and started sending condolences," Shilpi revealed to the The Quint.

TOI has used our photo for an unrelated news without any verification. This is what the journalism has come down to.

This is what the journalism has come down to in India. Whatever small amount of trust I had on TOI and on Indian journalism has just gone down the drain. We (Amit Agarwal & Shilpi Agarwal) are doing totally fine and this incident is nowhere related to us. This has really shocked our family and friends and caused a chaos this morning for us.TOI, please fix this asap with a correction and formal apology. Once again, we are fine and thanks to all the loved ones who are concerned about us. We are happy and together like never before 🙂 #incorrectnews #timesofindia #fakenews #TOINewslink: https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/kolkata/man-kills-estranged-wife-in-bluru-mom-in-law-in-kol-shoots-self/articleshow/76519987.cms

Posted by Foods And Flavors on Monday, June 22, 2020

[Via Twitter]

