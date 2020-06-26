A couple was shocked to see a photo of themselves in The Times of India being attributed to a story entitled "Kol man kills wife, mom-in-law; shoots self." Amit Agarwal and Shilpi Agarwal reacted to the misattribution by recording themselves being safe and sound.
The newspaper had used the photo of the couple for a story related to another Amit Agarwal, and later apologized when notified of the error. "Many believed that we were actually dead and started sending condolences," Shilpi revealed to the The Quint.
In interviews with Jezebel, a dozen former Remezcla staffers, many of whom had worked at the company since its early days, told a similar story of a grueling workload coupled with frequent gaslighting and criticism from Herrera that left them emotionally and psychically weak, with many reporting everything from ulcers to stress-induced hair loss as all they have to show for their time spent with the company.
Much has been said and written about Live Aid over the last 35 years. To some, it was a beautiful moment of idealism and compassion. Others question the motives and effectiveness of a bunch of wealthy celebrities — most of them white — trying to swoop in and save Africa.
The data seems to overwhelmingly point to a criminal justice system riven by racial bias. But, remarkably, it could be even more overwhelming than some studies make it seem. That's because of a statistical quirk called "collider bias," a kind of selection bias that means that the crime data that shows racial bias is, itself, biased by racist practices.
Scientists at the National Bureau of Economic Research analyzed the relationship between anonymous cell phone tracking data from cities where Black Lives Matter (BLM) protests occurred and CDC data on new COVID-19 cases. They found that, contrary to what some experts predicted, COVID-19 infection rates actually decreased in places that experienced BLM protests—even when those protests had particularly large showings of people.