I'M THINKING OF ENDING THINGS

· Updated:

The coronavirus pandemic has put a serious strain on relationships across the United States, a fact dramatically illustrated by the many celebrity splits over the spring and summer. (Say it ain't so, Olivier Sarkozy and Mary-Kate Olsen! True love is dead!)

According to data collected by Legal Templates, a firm that provides legal documents on the web, there has been a "34% increase in sales of their divorce agreement compared to the same period in 2019."

Legal Templates found that interest in divorce peaked on April 13 — approximately three weeks into quarantine for most states.

Courtesy of Legal Templates

Newlyweds and couples married within the last five years were the most likely to pursue divorce online.

Courtesy of Legal Templates

Couples located in southern states were more likely to seek a divorce.

Courtesy of Legal Templates

Legal Templates also found that nearly half of couples pursuing a divorce had children under 18.

Courtesy of Legal Templates

[Read more about the report at Legal Templates]

Digg
Digg is the homepage of the internet, featuring the best articles, videos, and original content that the web is talking about right now. It's also the website you're on right now.

Want more stories like this?

Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.

'It's the only newsletter that always engages me'
 →  Get the Digg morning newsletter See a sample

👋 Welcome to Digg

Thanks for creating an account! Your accounts lets you Digg (upvote) stories, save stories to revisit later, and more.

📩 Stay up-to-date

Email will be sent to:

Select the newsletters you’d like to receive. You can change your subscriptions any time in your user settings.

🎉 You’re all set!

Enjoy your new account! As a reminder, you can change your profile and email settings in your profile.

View account