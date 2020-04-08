The coronavirus pandemic has been unprecedented global economic catastrophe, forcing governments around the world to come up with major recovery packages.

The United States passed a $2.3 trillion dollar stimulus bill, the largest in the country's history — but how much are other countries doling out to counter the economic fallout? Personal finance site HowMuch took a look at data from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and other sources and mapped out how much other nations in the G20 were spending on their economic relief plans. Click here for a full-sized image.



Some other key takeaways from looking at the different recovery plans are that while the United States is planning on giving out a "one-time cash payment of $1,200 to qualifying Americans," Canada is going to give out $2,000 every four weeks (or $500 a week) for up to 16 weeks for all workers impacted by the economic shutdown and Australia has a plan to give out A$1,500 to each employee every two weeks to assist struggling businesses.

Overall, here is how much the top five G20 countries are planning on spending in relief aid:

1. United States: $2.3 trillion (11% of GDP)

2. Germany: $189.3 billion (4.9% of GDP)

3. China: $169.7 billion (1.2% of GDP)

4. Canada: $145.4 billion (8.4% of GDP)

5. Australia: $133.5 billion (9.7% of GDP)



