An Eye-Popping Demonstration Of How The Coronavirus Can Spread On Cruise Ships Using Fluorescent Paint
In an experiment conducted by NHK in consultation with science experts, the spread of coronavirus infection on cruise ships was dramatically illustrated through florescent paint. One person was designated as an infected person and had the paint applied to the palm of their hand. After making contact on various shared surfaces throughout the buffet during a half-hour interval, the paint appeared everywhere.
[Via NHK News]