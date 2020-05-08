In an experiment conducted by NHK in consultation with science experts, the spread of coronavirus infection on cruise ships was dramatically illustrated through florescent paint. One person was designated as an infected person and had the paint applied to the palm of their hand. After making contact on various shared surfaces throughout the buffet during a half-hour interval, the paint appeared everywhere.

[Via NHK News]