The debate over the true mortality rate of coronavirus are ongoing (and will likely keep unfolding for years as we try to figure out just how widely the disease has spread), but it's still helpful to visualize how the known mortality rate compares across age groups and across countries with outbreaks.

Using data from the countries' health ministries, Redditor u/heresacorrection put together this chart comparing the rates across Wuhan, Italy, South Korea and Spain. Italy and Spain (which have both now passed China's death toll and where the spike in infections have overwhelmed medical systems), are seeing much higher mortality rates among the elderly:

