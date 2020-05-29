Watch CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his news crew were taken into custody while reporting on the protests in Minneapolis despite identifying themselves to be with CNN.

Minnesota police arrest CNN reporter and camera crew as they report from protests in Minneapolis https://t.co/IY0H1Lc77E pic.twitter.com/s9XmwVfabP — New Day (@NewDay) May 29, 2020

According to CNN's law enforcement analyst and former police chief Charles Ramsey, "There's no way something like that should occur. I don't know where the person in command of that platoon is. But that's an individual who is definitely not taking charge"

Jimenez and his crew have since been released.



