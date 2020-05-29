THIS IS UNACCEPTABLE

Watch CNN correspondent Omar Jimenez and his news crew were taken into custody while reporting on the protests in Minneapolis despite identifying themselves to be with CNN.

According to CNN's law enforcement analyst and former police chief Charles Ramsey, "There's no way something like that should occur. I don't know where the person in command of that platoon is. But that's an individual who is definitely not taking charge"

Jimenez and his crew have since been released.


