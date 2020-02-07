The Cities Where Rent Increased The Most In The 2010s Are Not Necessarily Where You'd Expect

Quick — off the top of your head, name the two US cities where rent increased the most last decade. There's a good chance you're thinking of San Francisco and New York City, whose out-of-control real estate markets have dominated headlines for years. But that's not quite the case.

Using data from Zillow, PropertyClub analyzed rent increases across the US's 100 most populated cities. As it turns out, to find the cities where the greatest increases (by percent) took place, you need to leave the coasts and head to Aurora, Colorado and Boise, Idaho.

This is not to say that the Bay Area got off easy — the effects of Silicon Valley's meteoric rise and the region's housing crisis were felt in San Francisco proper, but even more so in the surrounding areas — San Jose and Oakland come in at 3rd and 5th on the list, respectively, and San Jose has the highest absolute difference at $1,083.

On the flip side, four cities actually saw decreases between 2010 and 2019, with the average in Lubbock, Texas and El Paso, Texas dropping by $48 and $55. So if you're looking to save some money on housing, head to Texas.



[PropertyClub via InsideHook]