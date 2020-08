'IF NOT NOW, WHEN?'

During TNT's "Inside the NBA," former NBA star Chris Webber delivered an emotional speech in response to NBA players' protests over the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Every word Chris Webber says here should be listened to. pic.twitter.com/L2mKUqEHL1 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) August 26, 2020

Webber's speech was made just moments after Kenny Smith, the host of "Inside the NBA," walked off the set in support of the players.



[Via Twitter]