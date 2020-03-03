At the top of Monday night's episode of "Hardball," MSNBC's Chris Matthews unexpectedly announced that he would be retiring from the show, effective immediately:

How immediately? Immediately immediately. Matthews departed the show and MSNBC's Steve Kornacki was forced to take up the reins for the rest of the hour:



Matthews had faced scrutiny over the last few days, after a tense exchange with Senator Elizabeth Warren over Michael Bloomberg's workplace history and journalist Laura Bassett's account of her uncomfortable experiences with the MSNBC host, which appeared in GQ on Friday:

In fact, Matthews's whole modus operandi seems to be inviting smart women onto his show, flirting with them or otherwise making them uncomfortable before or while the camera rolls, asking them a question on air and then immediately interrupting them to tell them why they're wrong.

