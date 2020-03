Well, there certainly is no room left for ambiguity in this interview.

I don't know why but I could watch this forever.pic.twitter.com/utRawEFP55 — Brian Tyler Cohen (@briantylercohen) March 31, 2020



Update: On Tuesday, Chris Cuomo announced on Twitter that he'd tested positive for coronavirus and Andrew tweeted his thoughts back:

This virus is the great equalizer.



Stay strong little brother. You are a sweet, beautiful guy and my best friend.



If anyone is #NewYorkTough it's you. https://t.co/B7veuweZzx — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) March 31, 2020



[Via Twitter]