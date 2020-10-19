Since the pandemic began early this year, the things we've been able to do out in the world have been limited — and one of the losses we've all felt acutely has been dining out at restaurants. While indoor dining has reopened in many places, and even though many restaurants have been serving food in back gardens, on patios and along the street, all of it is still risky for diners and servers alike.

But there is one way to eat out in a completely COVID-safe way: if you have your very own personal restaurant set up for you and you alone. That's exactly what Thelonious — a chipmunk who lives in the greater Atlanta area — has.

Angela Hansberger, a freelance journalist and food writer, was inspired to build a tiny restaurant when her uncle sent her a miniature picnic bench. When a chipmunk began showing up regularly to eat at her "restaurant," she decided to get creative with its theme: Thelonious (as she dubbed him) has now dined at a sushi restaurant, a German beer garden, a pizza restaurant and more.

Given chipmunks' natural diets, the ingredients of each meal remain more or less the same — nuts, berries, mushrooms, greens — but Hansberger has found a way to reinvent them over and over again to represent bowls of ramen, soft pretzels, hot dogs, salads… the list goes on. See for yourself in Hansberger's gorgeous, and enviable, Instagram posts.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CB5mFdZJOd4/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

Ah, to be Thelonious Chipmunk, dining like a king, blissfully unaware of the chaos that is 2020. (Probably.)