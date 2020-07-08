This Handmade Cardboard Tetris Game Is The Most Creative Thing We've Seen This Week
This is for all the Tetris fans out there who are sick of looking at their screens all day.
[Via Twitter]
Facing the person who betrayed you, who preyed upon you, who haunts you: It's the stuff of vengeful daydreams, born of nightmares.
Conspiracy theorists on the site have come to believe that Jeffery Epstein's alleged accomplice may have also been a major influencer on the social news site since 2006.
Diving next to a submarine while it's pulsing sonar seems like the worst experience in the world. Warning: maybe lower the volume for this video.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
TikTok user @rachellloooo hilariously tackled the surprisingly ubiquitous genre of dudes posing with a fish in their Tinder profiles.
Why do American cities waste so much space on cars?
A letter published in Harper's mistakes critiques of questionable writing for the silencing of free speech.
Her owners were afraid she'd get killed by the bear. Turns out the bear is way more afraid of the dog.
Why are there so many pics of the tough-guy "Sopranos" star with SpongeBob SquarePants? The explanation is even more heartwarming than the pictures.
A wooden sculpture of U.S. first lady Melania Trump was torched near her hometown of Sevnica, Slovenia, on the night of July 4, as Americans celebrated US Independence Day, said the artist who commissioned the sculpture.
It's not too difficult to make a beautiful flipbook, not if you follow the guidance of Pete Docter, director of "Inside Out" and the upcoming "Soul."
The triumph of brazenly uncomplicated entertainment.
Only the combination of Kathryn Bigelow, Keanu Reeves and Patrick Swayze could produce something as equally absurd, profound and well made as this 1991 movie.
Steak lovers will adore Otto Lite, the German Design Awardee that quickly heats and precisely cooks steakhouse caliber meat in less than 10 minutes. Get it for $200 off now at just $699.
We are happy to inform you that boy, dog and snake all seem to be okay.
Yesterday, Harper's Magazine published an open letter entitled "A Letter on Justice and Open Debate." The letter, which touches upon cancel culture and stifled free speech, immediately ignited fierce debate. Here's what you need to know about it.
"Don't you think it's weird that it's an election year and we're talking about an iceberg?"
Entire teams of people spend their days imagining what might happen in a crisis to ensure we can be better prepared for when the worst really does happen.
The US hasn't had a formal definition for what constitutes a suburb. A new data analysis comes closer to defining America's most popular neighborhood type.
This was supposed to be the summer of Samberg: his new movie "Palm Springs" might be his best work yet. Then the pandemic hit, and police protests upended "Brooklyn Nine-Nine." But America's poet laureate of the dick joke is taking it all in stride.
Two bold men, one reckless plan: to watch the sun go dark atop a huge snow-covered peak in South America. You won't believe what happened next.
Want to take your own moonwalk? This YouTuber took the 16 mm footage shot on the moon back in 1972 and through the magic of artificial intelligence made the quality look like you were right there with them.
The New York case stemmed from an investigation being pursued by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance Jr. Vance issued a subpoena to Trump's longtime accounting firm, Mazars, for a wide variety of Trump's personal and business records, including tax returns, dating back to 2011.
When Stevens' mother, Carrie, died in 2012, his music had a profound shift.
Rescuers will resume their search Thursday morning for "Glee" actress Naya Rivera after she went missing from a lake in Southern California.
A study of more than 17 million people in England has confirmed the various factors that are linked with an increase in a person's risk of dying from COVID-19.
The two products may appear similar, but baking powder is actually made up of baking soda and an acid.
Astrology, private equity, a $1.1 billion gender discrimination lawsuit, and a precariously built bangle behemoth.
"The United States is facing an eviction crisis of biblical proportions."
Bill Nye made an appearance on TikTok to explain why masks work.
We love instant noodles, but the limited selection in many mega marts bums us out. Let's spice things up with something delicious.
Four-time USA Memory Champion Nelson Dellis and psychological scientist Julia Shaw explain how to use the memory palace technique to boost your memory skills.
Stella uses an AAC device to tell her owner what she's feeling and she talks about as well as you'd think a dog could talk.
When it comes to survival, separating fact from fiction makes a real difference. From poisonous snakes to bear attacks to boiled water, we go through some of the biggest myths.
"People are still asking about him nonstop," says Frank "Alligator" Robb, who snared the wayward gator. "There's so much love for the little fella, but he's not exactly a little fella anymore."
The superhero drama is returning to Amazon Prime on September 4, 2020.
The first wave subsided, and I thought I'd escaped, but the second hit with redoubled intensity a week later. My delusions became even more bizarre.
How similar are the eating habits of a world-famous chef to those of you, me and everyone one we know?
This little girl did not even let her father get a chance to brush her hair before complaining that he was terrible at it.
In 1996, a 34-year-old teacher began a sexual relationship with her 13-year-old student. Instead of calling it what it was — rape — the tabloids ate it up.
Dr. Bruce Dart said he and his staff were "[connecting] the dots" between the rally and a surge in local coronavirus cases.
A feminist father comes to terms with meeting his daughter's significant other.
A Redditor who goes by the username "Mr Griff" shared photographs over the weekend of a recent excursion up to his attic where he discovered the dilapidated remains of an entire house.
"We are sad to share that our sincere hope to join together with Anita White in unity and common purpose has ended."
The weird, dysfunctional family of superheroes find themselves lost in time. Season 2 of "The Umbrella Academy" steams on Netflix on July 31.
A Florida man has been fired from his job as an insurance agent after his videotaped tirade when asked to wear a face mask at a Costco Wholesale store drew a massive audience on social media.
The internet's most comprehensive archive of food history — a passion project of one dedicated librarian — predates Wikipedia. Now, it needs a new custodian.
This old-timey tractor that utilizes the power of steam is a beast on wheels.
