Burger King Is Embracing Mold In Extremely Disgusting Whopper Ad Campaign

When you're making the case for the public to choose your fast food establishment over a competitor, microscopic fungi enveloping your flagship sandwich would seemingly be the last thing you'd want on customers' minds, but Burger King is going all in.

In a new ad campaign promoting its decision to eliminate artificial preservatives, colors, or flavors from "all core menu sandwiches," BK is demonstrating that, perhaps unlike their competitors, their food will grow mold.

In one of the boldest, most bizarre ad campaigns I've ever seen, @BurgerKing uses the "Moldy Whopper" to highlight its pledge against artificial preservatives: https://t.co/qT2rmQ9Rsv pic.twitter.com/Wpexr1xY2u — David Griner (@griner) February 19, 2020

"At Burger King restaurants, we believe that real food tastes better," Fernando Machado, Restaurant Brands International Global Chief Marketing Officer, said in a statement. "That's why we are working hard to remove preservatives, colors and flavors from artificial sources from the food we serve in all countries around the world."



The burger chain's deeply gross advertising gambit would seem mystifying at first glance to the casual observer. Yet with oat milk-obsessed millennials growing increasingly concerned about wellness and their biggest burger rival McDonald's recently getting negative press for a cheeseburger from the last Golden Arches in Iceland being live-streamed for 10 years and never decomposing, it might not seem like such a crazy ad blitz after all.