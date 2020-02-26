Boy Has The Most Brutal Way Of Popping A Bubble Wrap
When people say to use your head, we don't think this is what they had in mind.
[Via Laughing Squid]
I'm frequently torn from my desk — where I might be doing $250,000 in expense reports, planning office events, or a wide variety of other tasks — to flush people's poop for them.
"We have one regular that — no matter what he orders — wants his [already hot] entree zapped in the microwave for exactly eight and a half minutes."
"My company was called out to a routine tree removal in the Paintsville area. When my son, Brad Auxier cut into the tree a river of water and rotten tree poured from the tree. I have seen this before, but never in this large of amount."
A good spotter is always in the right place at the right time.
A BuzzFeed News review of Clearview AI documents has revealed the company is working with more than 2,200 law enforcement agencies, companies, and individuals around the world.
Last year, I published a thriller set on a cruise. A few weeks ago, I found myself quarantined on the Diamond Princess.
The controversial designer Stanley Saitowiz went through three plans and five months of deliberation to get the home approved.
Archaeologists puzzle out a clash of Mesoamerican cultures.
An aviation hobbyist produced a simulation of how the largest commercially produced planes would do if they landed on the airstrip at Juancho E. Yrausquin Airport.
A group of millionaires are asked a series of questions about their principles and their answers might surprise/infuriate you.
Frank Lawlis is a longtime adviser and mentor to the King of Daytime TV, but his practices (including a device to treat mental illness) have been deemed potentially dangerous by the scientific community: "It's predatory on people who are desperate."
From incredible board games to tooth care to DIY home repair, the deals available today are too good to pass up.
Luckily for Wolverhampton Wanderers' Pedro Neto, the miss didn't cost his team, which advanced past Espanyol in the Europa League.
How do you compare yourself with one of the most famous women in the world?
There's nothing better in soccer than a last-minute winner (unless your team is on the losing end), and there's really nothing better than a last-minute winner scored by a goalkeeper.
How coronavirus cases exploded in South Korean churches and hospitals.
Is it already time for Apple to reinvent the wheel?
The Peele-produced reboot of the 1992 horror film stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II ("Watchmen") and will hit theaters in June.
Disney's next era of the beloved sci-fi franchise finally frees us from the confines of the Skywalker saga.
The controversial term may be new, but the goal is the same: Drink less. And I do.
You might think it's mind reading, but really, it's just about math.
These products can help you shave a few strokes off your game and they're all on sale.
Watch a destroyed Toyota Supra get fully restored to its former glory. The entire process, which took two years, got condensed into 10 minutes.
A supermassive black hole's eruption blasted for hundreds of millions of years, making it the biggest explosion ever detected since the Big Bang.
A small Georgia town, a prophecy about Donald Trump, and the story of how a miracle fell apart.
A YouTuber placed a camera on his dog Drake and caught a wonderful day in his life.
From Caesar to Schumer, 70 years of the Land Shark, the Chicken Lady, and a bunch of Muppets.
The high-flying lifestyle can come with a side of abject lows, including poor mental health, sleep disorders and substance abuse issues.
2020 presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren is quizzed on the richest people in the world, including a few of her fellow Democratic competitors.
Our forebears struggled hard for the right to a work-life balance. But now our leisure time is under unparalleled assault. It's time to renew the fight.
Physicists at Northeastern have discovered a new way to manipulate electric charge. And the changes to the future of our technology could be monumental.
If you're really, really into Damien Hirst and have an extra $100,000 lying around, you can give the Empathy Suite at the Palms Casino Resort a try.
SpaceX is dismantling a remote beach community at the southernmost end of Texas, one house at a time. Some residents took its money. Others refuse to leave. Still others are sticking around to see what happens.
Ezekiel Mitchell and his team have designs on turning him into the next Dwayne Johnson. But first, he needs to become the first black bull-rider to win a title in 38 years.
A YouTuber sees what it's like to observe a race at the starting line. It might be a good idea to bring noise-cancelling ear muffs.
Two royal couples, two Instagram accounts, one conspiracy theory.
In 1968, a Finnish architect designed a controversial home inspired by the post-war futurism and space exploration. It didn't look super cozy then — but it sure does now.
This entire video showcasing water droplets falling and rebounding in slow motion is beautiful, but the example of a droplet falling onto a pointy cone is particularly cool.
Villeneuve and his team went to painstaking lengths to ensure "Arrival" made as much scientific and logical sense as possible.
What modern epidemics like Ebola and SARS can teach us about the possible impact of the coronavirus on global markets.
You've got to keep a good eye out when you're out on the sea.
Which emoji actually nails the look of the planet in a scientifically accurate fashion?
Security analyst John Strand had a contract to test a correctional facility's defenses. He sent the best person for the job: his mother.
Despite being gigantic and heavy, a Monster Jam truck fares surprisingly well — even winning one race.
New research indicates that for some people, breakfast may be a waste of time.
The patient was admitted to UC Davis Medical Center on February 19 but not diagnosed until the 23rd — raising concerns about testing capabilities and health care workers' exposure to the disease.
Our basic conception of a car's setup is for the each pair of wheels to be perfectly aligned. Mercedes has come up with an innovative new technique which lets each wheel point inward or outward independently, with fascinating results.