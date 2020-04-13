Every day we send an email with the top stories from Digg.
Why we shouldn't bail out the airlines and cruise companies.
The capital of medieval Armenia, the city of Ani was a thriving center of trade and faith, survived by its haunting ruins.
Turns out, we've gotten… more culturally conservative since 1984.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
To be honest, this is how everyone of us is like now.
It's been just over a week since the CDC asked us to wear cloth masks. So who's wearing them? What else are people doing to be cautious?
Leaders must learn from the pandemic now to position their companies to thrive in the next crisis.
During a tense interview, Navarro challenged CBS correspondent Bill Whitaker: "Show me that episode, then you'll have some credence in terms of attacking the Trump administration for not being prepared." "60 Minutes" responded to that challenge and brought the receipts.
The ultimate baller move is to just not give a f*ck.
When we watch from our laptops and televisions at home, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's daily coronavirus briefings always float atop a background of cobalt blue
It's time to jazz up your pasta offerings with advice from these veteran Bon Appétit chefs.
Back in 2016, a telescope spotted a supernova flaring so brightly that it far outshone its own galaxy. The exploded star continued emitting radiation for more than 1,000 days, unleashing more energy than any supernova previously documented. But that's only the start of the story.
A surprise company outing to an air base caused a 64-year-old French man so much stress that he flung himself from a fighter jet in midair, grabbing the ejector button in a panic and tumbling through the skies above France before landing in a field.
Life in self-isolation is a great time to finally launch that podcast idea. The Start-to-Finish Guide to Launching a Successful Podcast Bundle offers 39 hours of training to get you started. It's $44.99 today.
The BepiColombo, a joint orbiter operation between the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency and European Space Agency, filmed our planet from a few different angles and in varying speed.
Cholera and tuberculosis outbreaks transformed the design and technology of the home bathroom. Will Covid-19 inspire a new wave of hygiene innovation?
Easter egg hunts have never been this high-stakes.
When COVID-19 recedes, it will leave behind a severe economic crisis. But, as always, some people will profit.
From the remote control to the Xbox, take a look at the inventions that changed our lives through history.
Images from around the world showing what Easter Sunday services look like during a global pandemic.
McCartney wrote the song for John Lennon's son Julian after Lennon began his relationship with Yoko Ono.
A raging class war, a preview of more good news or a simple mistake.
With Adobe Sign you can stop chasing down signatures and get documents signed in minutes — not days.
Well, it's back to the drawing board for the municipality of Romelândia in Brazil.
In the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic, productivity will be lower, households will be more risk-averse, and tens of millions of workers will endure lower earnings for the rest of their lives. And it could be worse if policy makers don't do more.
The great black-backed gull is the largest member of the gull family — and also apparently the most metal.
One expert said New Yorkers might be able to "throw a small party, depending on your age and demographic" — and who attends — by the end of the summer.
Recent history suggests young people could see their careers derailed, finances shattered, and social lives upended.
The handstand challenge started by Tom Holland involved Holland trying to put on a shirt while doing a handstand. Olympics gymnast Simone Biles took that challenge and made it so much better.
The solitary Volvo has lorded over its little isle since early January 2012.
A roundup of the most interesting, thought-provoking and surprising questions that our favorite columnists addressed in recent days.
This is *not* legal to use in professional table tennis games, but it is pretty dope.
"Codenames: Duet" has you team up with your partner to figure out exactly what's happening in the world of secret agents.
Vanity license plates can be fun, but be aware the Department of Motor Vehicles does not take kindly to requests for BIGFART and DAPOOP.
As an experiment, a YouTuber gathered a jar of muddy water and weed out of a local pond and placed it in his window. Here's what happened after the first week.
While this hypothetical party does seem insufferable, what we wouldn't give to casually gather in a room with 25 other people right now.
After the coronavirus, job protection will be on the minds of every worker. Use the following job interview tips to find out how a company really treated its workers during the pandemic.
Driver Kyle Larson appeared to think his mic was off during an iRacing event over the weekend. It was not.
No conventions. No rallies. No get-out-the-vote. Insiders are starting to rethink how politics is even going to work.
Virginia is the 27th state to decriminalize or legalize marijuana.
The fascinating reason why "probability of 0" does not mean "impossible."
Ping pong balls seems fairly innocuous, but what happens if you shoot it out of a cannon going over 400 kilometer per hour?
Just like everyone else, we found reaching a human being to be next to impossible right now.
COVID-19 has profoundly different outcomes for men and women - and not just in terms of their health. For a virus that infects people indiscriminately, why does gender have such an effect?
Some people are doing calisthenics or yoga to occupy themselves during this stay-at-home period. This guy, however, is performing miracles.
One of photographer Toby Harriman's personal projects over the past few years has been exploring the unique designs of different airports, and his slowly expanding Airport Aerials project is offering truly unique perspectives on these massive spaces.
Shrimp farming releases huge quantities of greenhouse gases, in addition to supporting abusive labor practices.
"There's one in Kansas that's built in a missile silo that used to have a nuclear weapon in it, and now has a 15-story inverted condominium. I've been calling it a geoscraper. I don't know what else to call it. It's an inverted skyscraper."
An interesting visualization comparing different rare occurrences.
A doctor reflects on nearly two months spent treating some of China's most severe COVID-19 cases.