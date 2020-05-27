12-Year-Old Boy Has Close Call With Bear, Stays Remarkably Calm During The Whole Encounter
Despite it being a very scary incident, a bear stalking you from behind, the boy managed to keep his composure during the process.
[Read more here]
Two actions on March 23 would swing investors from despair to relief, and reveal who really matters in America.
There are important decisions to make before and after your recyclables leave your hands.
It's cool to watch this unfold in an experiment. It's terrifying when it happens in real life.
The story of yogurt is the story of American food culture.
The N95 mask is a lifesaver, but it's uncomfortable to wear for a long time. One Stanford scientist has a potential solution.
His wife wanted the announcement to be a surprise, and boy oh boy, it was.
The "All the Things She Said" generation is now grown up, sparking a cultural shift in their anti-gay nation. Does it matter that t.A.T.u. were never the real deal?
Okash, a popular fintech app in Kenya and Nigeria, threatens users to notify everyone on their contact list when you fall behind on your loan payments.
Video footage released by the navy shows a jet hovering just behind each wing of the Navy plane — where they hung out for over an hour.
But really, it's just a marketing ploy.
YouTuber bald and bankrupt discovers a deserted cottage while wandering through a remote forest in Belarus.
Some immune responses may be enough to make a person impervious to reinfection, but scientists don't yet know how the human body reacts to this new virus.
If you're asking "Why would anyone need 100 rubber chicken slingshots " you've missed the point. With a hundred rubber chicken slingshots, the world becomes your chicken oyster.
A young boy is having the time of his life during quarantine with a wooden backyard roller coaster that his grandfather built for him.
Le Tunnel is one of the trickiest ski runs in the Alps and involves a sharp turn into a horizontal passage through a rock face that lasts 60 meters long.
Timothy Regan, an estimator for a construction firm in Colorado, tried to do everything right when he started experiencing symptoms of COVID-19. He first called a nurse hotline, then was told to go to urgent care, and from there was triaged to the emergency room. His ER visit was coded as a Level 4, resulting in a $3,278 bill.
The wet sand "dribble" technique is common in sandcastle building, but what happens if you want the castles to stay after the water dries up?
Once derided by critics put off by his then-new taste for color photography, "American Surfaces" is now considered one of the most famous photo series of all time.
Governor Jim Justice is West Virginia's richest man. Over the last three decades, lawsuits over unpaid bills have cost his constellation of companies more than $128 million in judgments and settlements.
David Klavins builds pianos of unusual size in Vác, Hungary.
You could certainly boil down the rules of car collecting into a handy little guidebook, and many have tried. (Google will gladly show you as much.) But ask anyone who does it for the love — and not just to expand their investment portfolio — and they'll tell you the same thing: cars are like art.
A tech-savvy husband hacked his wife's car to play "Africa" if she leaves her keys inside.
I sit here typing on Apple's new 13-inch MacBook Pro, which is somehow both an incremental and radical upgrade over the 13-inch MacBook Pros of recent years. The Pro I bought in 2017 sits to my left, and while the two look similar, the experience of using them is completely different.
The fashion industry is mulling big changes that could impact everything from its carbon footprint to how much things cost.
A perennially lost island caught up in a land dispute in the Mediterranean Sea keeps reappearing every couple of years.
Two unrelated studies recently raised the same possibility: the laws of physics might not apply everywhere, which, if true, would upend an idea underpinning centuries of science.
Americans turned out in droves to enjoy Memorial Day weekend despite fears of a second wave of COVID-19 infections.
Hard hats are designed for safety and protection, but how well do they hold up against the force of a bow and arrow?
In 1998, Lucy Lawless brought down Studio 8H with an impression of the Fleetwood Mac frontwoman imagined as the owner of a bad Mexican restaurant. The sketch is not one of SNL's most famous, but in the two decades after its airing, it has garnered a cult following.
Despite preservationists' best efforts, the Rhône Glacier may not have long.
Spoilers: it's hard to be an impala in the wild.
Here is a guide to all the non-actors and real-life diamond district figures who played parts in Josh and Benny Safdies' movie "Uncut Gems," starring Adam Sandler, now streaming on Netflix.
There's a rocky outcropping right at the edge of the world. It's not hard to find, though you must trot through caves and gallop across a desolate grass plain to reach it. The real question is why would you want to?
Almost twenty years ago, Dubai's islands were advertised as some of the largest man-made island development projects in the world. What went wrong?
A new study of Chicxulub crater in Mexico, where the asteroid struck, has revealed that the angle and speed of the impact were probably in the perfect range to send clouds of choking vapour into the skies
Lou Gehrig and Babe Ruth, idols of the Golden Age of sports, brought stardom to America's pastime.
After each epidemic and disaster, our social norms and behaviors change. As researchers begin to study coronavirus's impacts, history offers clues.
Silk is known for the softness of its texture, but at a high enough speed, can it cut through things like coconuts and PVC pipes?
Hertz's top executives just got a massive payday to keep them on staff. There's no word yet on how workers outside its headquarters might fare.
The challenges aren't just technological. They're managerial.
As more Amazon workers have died because of COVID-19, Amazon seems determined to promote an image that it cares about the workplace safety of its employees.
A sting operation. An early-morning shootout. And a trail of evidence pointing to insane antics by elected lawmen.
The conspiracy theories circulating in 2020 are more diffuse and less coherent than the disinformation propagated by the KGB and the Stasi in the 1980s, but the two periods bear distinct similarities.
If you need a paint job done on your car in underneath a minute and don't care how good your actually looks, this might be something to consider.
For years, Paul Rivet opposed the ideology fueling Hitler's rise. Then he helped French fighters take the battle underground.