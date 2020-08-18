Someone Transformed The Stern Of A Boat Into A House And It's A Nautical Dream Home
YACHT OR NOT?

· Updated:

Ever dream of being the captain of your very own boat? Now you can, without ever leaving land.

According to Realtor.com's Tiffani Sherman, the USS Manzanita, an old vessel commissioned by the Coast Guard in 1908 and which sailed for the US Navy, was converted into a 1,390-square-foot home on Mercer Island, Washington, forever anchored to the ground.

It has three bedrooms, one full bathroom and two half-bathrooms — and it can be all yours for $2 million.

Courtesy of Vicaso
Courtesy of Vicaso
Courtesy of Vicaso
Courtesy of Vicaso
Courtesy of Vicaso
Courtesy of Vicaso
Courtesy of Vicaso
Courtesy of Vicaso
Courtesy of Vicaso
Courtesy of Vicaso
Courtesy of Vicaso


[Via Realtor.com]

James Crugnale
James Crugnale is an associate editor at Digg.com.

